Massage Envy Celebrates 20 Million Skin Care Services Milestone

Achievement highlights more than 17 years of growth in personalized, accessible, and results-driven skin care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced a major milestone: franchised locations have now provided more than 20 million skin care services since the brand first introduced skin care in 2008.

"Reaching 20 million skin care services is an incredible milestone for the Massage Envy brand and the franchisees, estheticians, and teams who bring these services to life every day," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "It reflects the trust members and guests continue to place in Massage Envy franchised locations and the growing role skin care plays in helping people look and feel their best."

For more than 17 years, Massage Envy franchised locations have expanded their skin care offerings to include chemical peels, advanced treatments, and a growing range of services designed to support members' and guests' individual goals — while providing ME Time to pause and reset.

In 2025, Massage Envy introduced Results-Driven Facials, a concern-focused collection designed around five common skin care goals: Age-Defying, Clarifying Acne, Tone-Balancing, Brightening, and Calming. Building on that foundation, the brand expanded its offerings with Results-Driven Peels and Nourishing Light treatments, which pair facial services with LED light therapy and cooling globe facial massage for a more elevated, technology-supported experience. In addition, the brand offers an array of advanced skin care services such as dermaplaning, Microderm infusion and oxygenating facials so that every consumer can find a solution to their skin care concerns

Licensed estheticians can help guests and members choose services aligned with their skin care goals and recommend professional-grade products from best-in-class brands PCA SKIN® and Marini SkinSolutions® to support their routines between visits. Membership makes consistency affordable and accessible, which is key because regular facials can offer optimal results.

"Skin care has changed dramatically since the Massage Envy brand first entered the category, and members and guests are looking for services that are easier to understand, easier to personalize, and easier to make part of their regular routines," said Nicole Pelishek, Vice President of Innovation for Massage Envy Franchising. "The continued evolution of the brand's skin care portfolio is about meeting those expectations with services that are guided by individual goals, supported by trusted professionals, and designed to deliver visible, confidence-building results."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. Founded in 2002, the brand began offering skin care services in 2008 and now has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 240 million services. For more information, visit MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy