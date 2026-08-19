Massage Envy Named Among Entrepreneur's Top 150 Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

Massage Envy earns highest ranking among massage franchise brands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced it has been named to Entrepreneur's Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners for 2026. Notably, Massage Envy was the highest-ranked massage franchise on the prestigious list of 150 brands.

The recognition underscores Massage Envy's strength as a franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to build and scale multi-unit businesses.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for the Massage Envy franchise community," said Todd Schrader, CEO. "Franchisees are the driving force behind Massage Envy's growth, and this recognition reinforces the strength of the brand, the business model, and the brand's commitment to helping franchise owners build successful, scalable businesses."

Entrepreneur's annual ranking evaluates franchise brands across factors including brand strength, financial strength and stability, growth, franchisee support, costs and fees, as well as criteria specific to multi-unit ownership. These include the prevalence of multi-unit franchisees, the number of locations owned by multi-unit operators and the benefits brands provide to franchisees expanding their portfolios.

The latest honor follows Massage Envy's inclusion in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® and 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans rankings.

"With more than two decades of experience in the wellness industry, Massage Envy continues to provide entrepreneurs with a recognized national brand, a recurring membership model and a proven platform designed to support long-term growth," said Andra Shirilla, Senior Vice President, Franchise Transactions for Massage Envy. "For entrepreneurs ready to build beyond a single location, Massage Envy offers a compelling path to multi-unit ownership."

To learn more about Massage Envy franchise opportunities, visit MassageEnvy.com. To view Massage Envy in the 2026 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, visit Entrepreneur.com.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy is a leading wellness franchise providing professional massage, skin care, and assisted stretch services nationwide. The brand is focused on helping people feel their best while providing franchise owners with a scalable business model, national brand recognition and ongoing support. For more information, visit MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy