Massimo Group Announces Confirmed U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Army Fleet Orders

Orders support facility operations, maintenance, logistics movement, and day-to-day fleet activities as Massimo continues expanding its government and military fleet business

GARLAND, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and tritoon and pontoon boats, today announced continued momentum within its expanding government and military fleet business, including confirmed purchase orders from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army.

The orders are expected to support facility operations, maintenance, logistics movement, and day-to-day fleet activities. Massimo also expects additional military-related vehicle purchases from existing inventory once requested units become available in July 2026.

While specific order values, vehicle quantities and facility details have not been publicly disclosed, Massimo believes these initial government and military fleet orders are strategically important because public-sector and defense-related fleet procurement programs can involve recurring replacement cycles, vendor qualification processes, follow-on purchasing opportunities, and broader deployment potential across multiple facilities and operating environments.

"Our confirmed purchase orders from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army represent an important milestone for Massimo's expanding fleet business," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "These orders demonstrate the practical value of Massimo vehicles in operational environments where durability, versatility and cost efficiency are critical. We believe our growing traction with government and military customers further validates our fleet strategy and our ability to serve demanding institutional buyers."

Massimo's Fleet Department continues to expand its presence across government, military, municipal, institutional, utility, public works, and commercial fleet markets. The Company's broad vehicle portfolio allows it to address a range of customer needs, from value-oriented utility vehicles to premium models designed for more demanding operational applications.

Massimo's newest premium vehicle lines, including HVAC-equipped models featuring heating and air conditioning in both gas and electric configurations, are designed to support year-round fleet use where operator comfort, reliability and vehicle capability are important purchasing considerations. The Company believes these climate-controlled vehicles are particularly well suited for military facilities, municipal operations, airports, universities, utilities, public works departments, and other fleet operators requiring dependable performance in a wide range of environments.

"In many fleet applications, customers need vehicles that are practical, reliable and cost-effective, while also supporting operator comfort and daily productivity," added Petersen. "Our HVAC-equipped utility vehicles and electric carts provide a compelling solution for customers who require year-round functionality without moving into significantly higher-priced vehicle categories. Combined with our broader portfolio, we believe Massimo is well positioned to meet the needs of a wide range of government, military, and commercial fleet customers."

Massimo believes its expanding fleet activity represents an important component of the Company's long-term growth strategy. As the Company continues to build relationships with government, military, municipal, and institutional buyers, Massimo expects to pursue additional opportunities across facility support, public works, campus operations, airport ground support, utilities, parks and recreation, logistics movement, and other operational fleet applications.

"Our goal is to establish Massimo as a trusted supplier of durable, versatile, and cost-effective fleet vehicles," Petersen continued. "The confirmed government and military orders, combined with continued interest from public-sector and institutional customers, support our belief that fleet sales can become a meaningful growth channel for Massimo."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group is a Garland, Texas-based company that manufactures, imports and distributes a diversified portfolio of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. The Company's product lines include utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, mini-bikes, motorcycles, golf carts and pontoon boats, serving customers across recreational, commercial, agricultural, government and fleet markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Massimo Group's fleet growth strategy, expected vehicle purchases, expected product availability, potential follow-on procurement opportunities, product demand, market positioning, future revenue opportunities, and the Company's ability to expand within government, military, municipal, institutional, utility, public works, and commercial fleet markets. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen

CEO

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group