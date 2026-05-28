Massimo Group Launches AI Intelligent Patrol Platform Initiative Integrating Autonomous Patrol Vehicles, Spherical Security Robots and Drone Systems

Prototype Development of Autonomous Patrol Electric Vehicles Officially Underway as Massimo Group Targets the $50.4 Billion U.S. Security Services Industry Through AI-Enabled Patrol and Intelligent Security Mobility Systems

GARLAND, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (Nasdaq: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based powersports and utility vehicle company, today announced the formal launch of its AI intelligent patrol platform initiative, marking the Company's strategic expansion into AI-powered security infrastructure, autonomous patrol systems, and intelligent robotics applications.

Massimo Group AI Patrol Systems Initiative

The Company believes its platform is positioned to address a large and growing security market across residential communities, industrial facilities, logistics parks, commercial properties, campuses, and public-sector environments. According to IBISWorld, the U.S. Security Services industry is estimated at approximately $50.4 billion in 2026. According to Grand View Research, the global physical security market was estimated at approximately $147.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $216.43 billion by 2030.

Massimo's AI intelligent patrol platform is being developed by leveraging the Company's existing electric cart and utility vehicle platforms and upgrading them into AI-enabled autonomous patrol vehicles. By combining these upgraded unmanned patrol vehicles with spherical security robots and drone coordination systems, the Company aims to create an integrated "ground-mobile-air" patrol ecosystem capable of supporting continuous security monitoring, intelligent route patrol, abnormal event detection, and coordinated response across large-area environments.

The initiative is designed around a coordinated intelligent patrol architecture integrating:

Autonomous AI patrol electric vehicles;

AI-powered spherical security robots; and

Intelligent drone coordination systems.

The announcement follows the execution of a strategic supplemental cooperation agreement between Massimo and Shenzhen Zikongjian Robot Co., Ltd. focused on the joint development of next-generation intelligent spherical patrol robots and related autonomous security technologies.

According to the cooperation framework, the parties plan to jointly develop intelligent robotic security products featuring autonomous navigation, environmental sensing, AI-powered behavioral analysis, real-time abnormal event recognition, cloud-connected command systems, and coordinated multi-device response capabilities. The future platform is also expected to integrate unmanned patrol vehicles and drone systems to create a scalable AI-driven intelligent patrol ecosystem.

Massimo further confirmed that development work on prototype autonomous patrol vehicles has officially commenced, including AI-enabled driverless patrol electric vehicle systems designed for continuous operation in commercial and community security environments. Initial engineering, software integration, and intelligent control system development are currently underway.

The Company believes that the increasing adoption of AI-powered security infrastructure, intelligent robotics, and autonomous patrol technologies may create substantial long-term opportunities in smart community management, industrial park security, logistics facility operations, warehouse management, and commercial property protection.

"Massimo is entering a new phase of intelligent platform development," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "We believe the future of patrol and facility security systems will increasingly move toward integrated AI ecosystems combining autonomous vehicles, intelligent robotics, and aerial coordination capabilities. By leveraging Massimo's existing vehicle platforms and commercialization capabilities, we believe we are well-positioned to explore next-generation intelligent patrol solutions for communities, industrial parks, warehouses, and large-scale commercial environments."

The Company stated that future development phases may include expanded applications involving:

Smart community patrol systems;

Industrial and warehouse security automation;

Intelligent logistics park management;

Campus and healthcare facility patrol solutions;

Commercial property security operations; and

Public-sector intelligent patrol infrastructure.

According to the Company, the current phase primarily focuses on technology development, prototype engineering, and platform architecture integration. Commercial deployment timelines will depend on continued development progress, testing results, regulatory considerations, and market conditions.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (Nasdaq: MAMO) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and platform company focused on powersports vehicles, utility transportation products, and next-generation intelligent mobility solutions. The Company is actively expanding into AI-enabled patrol technologies, intelligent robotics integration, and autonomous platform ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding expected market sizes, the performance of the cooperation agreement between Massimo and Shenzhen Zikongjian Robot Co., Ltd., any future expanded applications, fulfillment activity, anticipated sell-through performance, operational execution, and long-term shareholder value creation, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," or similar expressions, and the negatives of those terms.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, retail sell-through performance; cooperation agreement performance, customer demand; inventory availability; production, shipping or logistics delays; macroeconomic conditions; inflationary pressures; supply chain constraints; competitive pressures; regulatory developments; retail partner performance; and other risks and uncertainties described in filings made by Massimo Group with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Massimo Group