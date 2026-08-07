Master Meter Announces Honua Waterworks as New Authorized Distributor for Hawaii

Partnership expands access to smart water solutions and strengthens support for utilities across the Hawaiian Islands

MANSFIELD, Texas, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a leading provider of advanced water measurement technologies and smart water solutions, is pleased to announce Honua Waterworks as its new authorized distributor serving the State of Hawaii.

Through this new partnership, utilities and water providers throughout Hawaii will gain expanded access to Master Meter's portfolio of advanced metering technologies and smart water solutions, supported by local expertise and customer service from Honua Waterworks.

Built on a shared commitment to customer support and long-term success, this partnership reflects Master Meter's ongoing investment in trusted partnerships that help utilities navigate evolving operational challenges while improving visibility into their water systems.

"At Master Meter, we believe strong relationships are the foundation of meaningful progress," said Coby Kleinjan, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Master Meter. "Honua Waterworks understands the unique needs of Hawaii's utilities and brings a customer-first approach that aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative smart water solutions. We are excited to build a trusted partnership that supports utilities across the Hawaiian Islands today and into the future."

"We are excited to partner with Master Meter and bring its innovative technologies and smart water solutions throughout Hawaiʻi," said Kevin Manuel, Vice President of Honua Waterworks. "This partnership strengthens our ability to support local utilities with reliable, forward-thinking solutions that help protect water resources, improve service for residents, and meet the evolving needs of Hawaiʻi's communities."

As utilities continue modernizing infrastructure and seeking greater operational insight, Master Meter remains committed to helping customers move forward with reliable technologies, actionable data, and trusted partnerships that create lasting value.

About Master Meter

Master Meter is a subsidiary of Israel-based Arad LTD, a world leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. This direct pipeline to world-class innovation allows Master Meter to provide North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor Customer Portal.

Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

About Honua Waterworks

Honua Waterworks is a Hawaii-based provider of waterworks products and solutions dedicated to serving utilities and water professionals throughout the Hawaiian Islands. With a focus on customer support, technical expertise, and dependable service, Honua Waterworks helps customers address evolving water infrastructure needs.

Media Contact:

Coby Kleinjan

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Master Meter