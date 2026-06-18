Mastering AI Search for IR: Join PR Newswire's Expert Webinar, June 24

Registration is now open for "The New IR Frontier: AI Search & Investor Engagement."

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-powered search and discovery platforms reshape how investors find and consume information, investor relations teams must adapt their communications strategies to remain visible, credible and influential. To help IR professionals address this evolving landscape, PR Newswire will host an upcoming virtual webinar, The New IR Frontier: AI Search & Investor Engagement.

PR Newswire to host webinar "The New IR Frontier: AI Search & Investor Engagement" on June 24, 2026.

Professionals responsible for investor communications, corporate affairs or executive visibility are encouraged to register for this event at https://www.prnewswire.com/resources/videos-webinars/the-new-IR-frontier-AI-search-and-investor-engagement/.

Navigating AI Search in Investor Relations

The webinar will take place virtually on Wednesday, June 24 at 11:00am Eastern. Experts will discuss how AI search is transforming the investor information landscape and what IR professionals can do today to optimize content, strengthen investor engagement and align communications efforts across the organization.

Attendees will leave with actionable insights and a comprehensive understanding of several key areas:

Dive into the evolution of AI search models and IR content optimization strategies.

and IR content optimization strategies. Get tips for optimizing an IR communications strategy for the buy-side audience.

for the buy-side audience. Learn how to implement an omnichannel approach by integrating corporate communications and social teams into an effective IR communications strategy.

"The transformation brought about by AI in investor information consumption demands that IR teams proactively evolve their communication approaches to maintain visibility and credibility," said Glenn Frates, PR Newswire Regional Vice President and a speaker on the webinar. "This session will help IR and corporate communications professionals understand how AI search is changing investor behavior and what they can do now to ensure their stories, data and corporate narrative are discoverable, trusted and part of the conversation."

Get Access to Expert Perspectives

The session will feature insights from industry leaders including Frates, Ben Brown, Director, Customer Engagement, PR Newswire, and Howard Wang, Vice President of Investor Relations, MGM Resorts International. For those unable to join the live session, a recording will be made available after the event.

The New IR Frontier: AI Search & Investor Engagement underscores PR Newswire's commitment to supporting its customers as they navigate the complexities of the evolving AI search landscape, particularly those in the IR space who face unique challenges in this dynamic environment.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

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