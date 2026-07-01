MasterSpas Launches Summer of Heroes Campaign to Support Tunnel to Towers

Goal: Raise $250,000 for America's Heroes and Their Families

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterSpas, a leading manufacturer of premium hot tubs and swim spas, has launched its Summer of Heroes campaign, a nationwide initiative honoring and supporting military veterans, first responders, and their families through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

During the Freedom & Wellness Sale (running from July 1 through September 30), MasterSpas and its nationwide network of dealers are coming together to donate a portion of every swim spa and hot tub sold. The goal is to raise $250,000 to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

MasterSpas has launched its Summer of Heroes Campaign. Through the initiative, MasterSpas is partnering with its network of dealers to raise $250,000 to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"Giving back to those who sacrifice is a cornerstone of who we are," said Kevin Richards, CEO of MasterSpas. "We have a long history of supporting impactful causes. With the Summer of Heroes campaign, we are proud to partner with Tunnel to Towers to help provide mortgage-free homes and essential support to America's heroes and their families."

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established in memory of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life on September 11, 2001. Today, the organization advances its mission through programs focused on housing security for America's heroes and their families. Tunnel to Towers builds mortgage-free, custom smart homes that help catastrophically injured veterans and first responders regain independence in their daily lives. It also pays off existing mortgages for Gold Star families and first responder families with young children who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. In addition, Tunnel to Towers works to combat veteran homelessness nationwide by providing immediate housing assistance along with comprehensive support services.

For recipients, that support can be life changing. A mortgage-free home offers stability, security, and peace of mind during an unimaginably difficult time. For Gold Star families and fallen first responder families, it can mean remaining in their communities, focusing on healing, and knowing their loved one's sacrifice has not been forgotten.

"At MasterSpas, we believe that caring for others extends beyond the products we make," Richards said. "Summer of Heroes is an opportunity for our company, our dealers, and our customers to come together in support of those who have given so much in service to others."

About MasterSpas

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, MasterSpas operates a state-of-the-art 614,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. As the world's largest swim spa manufacturer and the largest hot tub manufacturer building 100% of its products in the USA, the company's executive team brings together more than 150 years of spa manufacturing experience to deliver industry-leading premium wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.MasterSpas.com

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. The Foundation honors our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. For more information, visit t2t.org

SOURCE MasterSpas