MasterSpas Celebrates 30 Years With New Brand Identity and a Look to the Future of Wellness

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterSpas is marking 30 years in business, celebrating three decades of innovation, domestic manufacturing, and growth in the global spa industry.

Founded in February 1996, the company began when Bob Lauter and a group of investors acquired the spa division of Fort Wayne Pools. Fueled by a spirit of innovation and disciplined growth, Lauter and CEO Terry Valmassoi helped shape MasterSpas into an industry leader.

Michael and Nicole Phelps relax in the LSX 30 hot tub.

Through consistent investment in engineering and a deep commitment to American craftsmanship, MasterSpas has grown into the world's largest swim spa manufacturer and the largest hot tub manufacturer to build 100 percent of its spas in the United States using both domestic and foreign components.

The company has expanded its product portfolio to include hot tubs, swim spas, cold tubs, and saunas. A long-standing collaboration with legendary swimmer Michael Phelps has further strengthened the brand's presence in the performance wellness category.

To mark three decades in business, MasterSpas has also unveiled a new corporate logo and refreshed brand identity—positioning the company for its next chapter as a premium spa manufacturer. The updated look reflects a continued dedication to innovation, craftsmanship, and the future of wellness.

"As we celebrate 30 years of MasterSpas, this new look reflects our confidence in where we're headed," said Kevin Richards, President of MasterSpas. "It's refined, modern, and built for the future—defined by luxury, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our customers."

To commemorate the milestone, MasterSpas is inviting customers to explore its newly redesigned website, discover its refreshed product lineup, and share their spa experiences on social media as the brand launches into its next era.

About MasterSpas

MasterSpas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 614,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 45-acre campus, MasterSpas is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world and the largest hot tub manufacturer that builds 100% of its spas in the USA using both domestic and foreign components. The company's executive team brings together more than 150 years of spa manufacturing experience and has one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, visit www.MasterSpas.com.

SOURCE MasterSpas