Match Group CEO Connection Series

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Match Group

Aug 20, 2026, 16:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced the next installment of its CEO Connection Series, hosted by CEO Spencer Rascoff, focused on Tinder's product evolution and velocity. The event will provide a closer look at how the Tinder experience has evolved over the past 12 to 18 months, followed by a discussion of how changes to Tinder's culture and product development approach are enabling faster learning, testing, and execution.

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Match Group
Match Group

The event will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). A live webcast will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-archive.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group

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