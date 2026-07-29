MathGPT.ai™ Automates Grading for Handwritten Higher Education Math Assignments

The new AI Step-by-Step Grader evaluates paper-based submissions, awards partial credit, and saves math faculty hours of manual work each week.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MathGPT.ai™, an emerging provider of a responsible instructor-led AI learning platform for higher education institutions, today announces the limited release of its new AI Step-by-Step Grader. Designed to improve student learning and significantly streamline workflows for higher education, this new functionality introduces automated solution grading for handwritten, paper-based submissions, significantly reducing the administrative burden on math faculty.

MathGPT.ai Step-by-Step Grader Montage

MathGPT.ai continues to transform math education by uniquely combining support for popular textbooks, a time-saving AI assignment manager, and an accurate, cheat-resistant, conversational AI tutor that adapts itself for assignments, practice problems and content—all priced at a fraction of the cost of traditional publisher homework solutions. To date, the platform has experienced rapid adoption, supporting faculty and students at 150 higher education institutions nationwide. The platform has successfully powered 1,200 courses and transformed learning for tens of thousands of students.

According to Laney Wright of Santiago Canyon College, "I love how MathGPT.ai empowers students to work through errors in their reasoning and approach the problem from a new angle without fear of judgement. It helps them connect the dots which in turn builds their confidence."

Effortlessly Grade Paper-Based Submissions for Partial Credit.

MathGPT.ai is tackling one of the most time-consuming parts of math education: grading handwritten student work and awarding partial credit. Traditionally, educators can spend 10-20 hours a week manually grading assignments. Our new Step-by-Step Grader dramatically cuts this time. It processes unstructured, handwritten student math solutions and proofs in minutes, automatically analyzing uploaded paper-based work to factor it towards student grades, even when the final answer submitted is incorrect. The Step-by-Step Grader employs a four-factor rubric for evaluating submissions, which faculty can modify through customizable weighting to emphasize specific criteria when awarding partial credit.

Restoring Academic Integrity to Math Assignments

With accessible AI chatbots undermining the integrity of online homework—and mounting evidence of faculty across higher education reverting to paper-based, in-class assignments to certify genuine learning—MathGPT.ai's Step-by-Step Grader meets the moment. By enabling the evaluation of handwritten work, it brings greater rigor to math assignments, allowing students to demonstrate their problem-solving methodology and earn credit for their process, not just the final answer. This process-based assessment supports the return to pen-and-paper math instruction, strengthens academic integrity, and acts as a deterrent to cheating—without adding to the grading burden that has long made paper assignments hard to scale.

Instant Feedback for Students, Reduced Workload for Faculty

This new functionality also delivers to students instant, detailed feedback on their submitted solutions. By identifying calculation errors, students experience a more personalized and independent learning experience, significantly cutting down the need for students to seek clarification from their instructors through email or during office hours.

For more information about MathGPT.ai's responsible AI learning solution, visit mathgpt.ai.

About MathGPT.ai

MathGPT.ai, by Got It Education, is a mission-driven developer of AI-powered education technology platforms and products designed to transform higher education instruction. Its flagship solution, MathGPT.ai, offers an easy-to-use, instructor-led responsible AI learning experience for math and statistics courses. It combines support for popular textbooks, a time-saving AI course and assignment manager, and an accurate, cheat-proof AI tutor—all priced at a fraction of the cost of traditional publisher homework solutions. Learn more at www.mathgpt.ai.

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SOURCE Got It, Inc.