MathGPT.ai™ Announces Major Platform Enhancements to Create Superpowers for Higher Education Math Faculty

New Platform Capabilities Deliver Unmatched Faculty Efficiencies, Enhanced Student Learning Experience, Multiple AI Tutoring Modes, and Key Enterprise Security Certifications.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MathGPT.ai™, an emerging provider of responsible and accurate, instructor-led AI learning platforms and products for higher education institutions, has introduced a comprehensive suite of platform enhancements. These capabilities deliver an unmatched solution for math faculty in higher education, enabling them to retain their preferred textbooks and automatically import Open Educational Resource (OER) assignments. In addition, the student learning experience receives significant new capabilities, incorporating a best-in-class math formula editor, advanced AI tutor friendly graphing tools, and a new flexible tutoring mode powered by infinitely patient conversational AI. Furthermore, to ensure the most secure learning environment, MathGPT.ai has successfully obtained essential security certifications, including TX RAMP and ISO 27001.

MathGPT.ai continues to transform math education by uniquely combining support for popular textbooks, a time-saving AI assignment manager, and an accurate, cheat-proof, conversational AI tutor which adapts itself for assignments, practice problems and content–all priced at a fraction of the cost of traditional publisher homework solutions. To date, the platform has experienced rapid adoption, supporting faculty and students at 150 higher education institutions nationwide. The platform has successfully powered 1,200 courses and transformed learning for tens of thousands of students.

"Integrating MathGPT.ai into my classroom has been transformative," said Adrienne Baldwin, Instructor at Chattahoochee Technical College. "It acts like an instant tutor and serves as a first line of defense in supporting our students. MathGPT.ai has not only improved grades and comprehension but has also sparked enthusiasm for the potential of AI in the classroom."

Recent feature releases, rolled out between Fall 2025 and March 2026, were strategically chosen to address the core challenges faced by today's math departments.

Expanded Curriculum Support and Seamless OER Migration

MathGPT.ai now better supports faculty utilizing leading math textbooks and Open Educational Resources (OER).

New Textbook Support: This capability adds assignments, practice problems, auto-grading and conversational AI tutoring support for instructors and courses utilizing popular Precalculus, Calculus, Algebra, and Statistics textbooks. Support for Linear Algebra and Applied Calculus textbooks is slated for Summer 2026.

This capability adds assignments, practice problems, auto-grading and conversational AI tutoring support for instructors and courses utilizing popular Precalculus, Calculus, Algebra, and Statistics textbooks. Support for Linear Algebra and Applied Calculus textbooks is slated for Summer 2026. MyOpenMath import tool: This feature allows instructors currently using MyOpenMath to effortlessly migrate their existing assignments into MathGPT.ai.

Elevated Student Experience and Advanced AI Tutoring

MathGPT.ai has refined its student-facing tools to ensure the AI tutoring process is intuitive, flexible, and mathematically rigorous.

Flexible Tutoring Modes: A new "Guided Study" joins the existing "Socratic" and "Restricted" AI tutor behavior options, giving instructors more control over how students receive guidance and support.

A new "Guided Study" joins the existing "Socratic" and "Restricted" AI tutor behavior options, giving instructors more control over how students receive guidance and support. Sophisticated Input and Grading: Updated, best-in-class math formula editor accurately recognizes and accepts algebraically equivalent answers from diverse student submissions.

Updated, best-in-class math formula editor accurately recognizes and accepts algebraically equivalent answers from diverse student submissions. Enhanced Graphing Capabilities: New advanced graphing tools offer a superior experience compared to popular legacy platforms, and enable students to converse with the AI tutor on dynamic visualizations.

Streamlined Course Management and LMS Integration

Recognizing the administrative burden on faculty, MathGPT.ai has deployed substantial backend improvements to seamlessly mesh with institutional infrastructure.

Deepened LMS Connections: New enhancements include advanced LTI registration and differentiated LMS integration tiers (Basic vs. Premier).

New enhancements include advanced LTI registration and differentiated LMS integration tiers (Basic vs. Premier). Instructor Preview: Faculty can now utilize an Instructor Preview mode directly within their LMS to verify assignment setup prior to deployment.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance

As institutional data privacy remains paramount, MathGPT.ai has achieved key certifications to guarantee a secure learning environment.

ISO 27001 Certification: Demonstrating a commitment to international standards for information security management.

Demonstrating a commitment to international standards for information security management. TX-RAMP Certification: Fully compliant with the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program for Higher Education.

"These advancements in our unique AI learning platform and solution align perfectly with our mission to democratize math education for all learners, and our dedication to making higher education faculty more efficient," said Peter Relan, Chairman of MathGPT.ai. "This achievement also highlights the dedication and hard work of our team. By leveraging advanced software and specialized data annotation techniques, we are developing responsible and accurate AI to support the increasingly complex and evolving needs of higher education institutions."

For more information about MathGPT.ai's responsible AI learning solution, visit mathgpt.ai.

About MathGPT.ai

MathGPT.ai, by Got It Education, is a mission-driven developer of AI-powered education technology platforms and products designed to transform higher education instruction. Its flagship solution, MathGPT.ai, offers an easy-to-use, instructor-led responsible AI learning experience for math and statistics courses. It combines support for popular textbooks, a time-saving AI course and assignment manager, and an accurate, cheat-proof AI tutor–all priced at a fraction of the cost of traditional publisher homework solutions. Learn more at www.mathgpt.ai.

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SOURCE Got It, Inc.