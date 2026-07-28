Mathnasium Signs 60 Franchise Agreements, Opens 40 Centers in Strong First Half of 2026

Strategic partnerships and technology investments strengthen the student and family experience

Growing demand for supplemental math education continues to fuel brand momentum

Industry recognition reinforces Mathnasium's leadership in education franchising

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, a globally recognized franchise with over 1,300 locations across 12 countries, signed more than 60 franchise agreements and opened 40 new learning centers during the first half of 2026, while continuing to invest in technology, national partnerships and customer experience enhancements that position the brand for sustained long-term growth.

Mathnasium signed more than 60 franchise agreements and opened 40 new learning centers during the first half of 2026.

Mathnasium is expanding its global footprint while investing in tools and resources that enhance the experience for students, families, and franchisees. The growth comes as math achievement remains below pre-pandemic levels for many learners, despite signs of recovery among younger students in the latest Nation's Report Card, and families increasingly seek personalized support. Those trends are helping drive a private tutoring market projected to grow by more than $32 billion by 2030.

"Families are making a deliberate investment in their children's education, even as they carefully weigh every household expense," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium. "That tells us that supplemental learning is no longer viewed as an extra, but rather an essential part of how many families help their children build confidence, close learning gaps and prepare for future success. As the education landscape becomes increasingly crowded and complex, we see an opportunity to strengthen what has always set Mathnasium apart: personalized instruction powered by meaningful human interaction. Our focus is on using new tools and resources to amplify that proven approach and bring it to more communities."

Franchise Growth Builds on Strong Owner Confidence

Mathnasium's growth during the first half of 2026 was driven by continued expansion from both new franchisees entering the system and existing owners investing in additional territories—including several of the brand's largest multi-center operators—reflecting confidence in the brand's long-term opportunity.

During the first half of the year, Mathnasium:

Signed more than 60 franchise agreements , reflecting continued demand from both new franchise candidates and existing franchisees expanding their portfolios.

, reflecting continued demand from both new franchise candidates and existing franchisees expanding their portfolios. Opened 40 new learning centers , bringing personalized math instruction to additional communities across North America.

, bringing personalized math instruction to additional communities across North America. Continued to grow its network of multi-center operators, with experienced franchisees reinvesting in the brand and expanding into new markets.

"Our momentum this year is being driven by two factors: the continued confidence of our existing franchisees and the quality of the entrepreneurs joining the system," said Kevin Shen, Chief Financial Officer at Mathnasium. "Same-center performance continues to build momentum, our most engaged multi-center operators continue to reinvest in the brand, and families continue to prioritize high-quality learning support. At the same time, we've strengthened key development relationships in priority markets and continue refining the support and operational resources that help set new franchisees up for long-term success. That combination has created a resilient business model and positioned us for sustained growth."

Strategic Investments Strengthen the Mathnasium Experience

As Mathnasium continues to expand, the brand is making strategic investments that enhance the experience for students, families and franchisees while strengthening its position as the leader in supplemental math education.

Enhancing the Student & Family Experience : The brand continues to invest in providing a unified, world-class experience for families through advanced curriculum offerings, digital tools that provide greater visibility into student progress and ongoing enhancements to its mobile app.

: The brand continues to invest in providing a unified, world-class experience for families through advanced curriculum offerings, digital tools that provide greater visibility into student progress and ongoing enhancements to its mobile app. Expanding National Reach : In two high-impact national partnerships, Mathnasium teamed up with Museum of Ice Cream to celebrate Pi Day in a campaign that generated more than one billion media impressions and with Greenlight during Financial Literacy Month in a monthlong activation that included "Financial Literacy Power Hours" in select centers, connecting math instruction with real-world money management in a way that resonated with families.

: In two high-impact national partnerships, Mathnasium teamed up with Museum of Ice Cream to celebrate Pi Day in a campaign that generated more than one billion media impressions and with Greenlight during Financial Literacy Month in a monthlong activation that included "Financial Literacy Power Hours" in select centers, connecting math instruction with real-world money management in a way that resonated with families. Earning Industry Recognition: Mathnasium continued to earn national recognition for its franchise system, ranking No. 83 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® while also being named among the publication's Fastest-Growing, Top Low-Cost, Top Children's, Top Education and Top Multi-Unit Franchises. The brand also received multiple honors from Franchise Business Review, including Top 200 Franchise, Top Franchise for Women, Top Franchise Culture and the Franchisee Satisfaction Award.

Now Awarding Franchises in High-Priority Markets

With prime territories still available, Mathnasium is actively seeking qualified franchise partners throughout the Northeast—including Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania—and key Midwest metro markets such as Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis and Kansas City.

Mathnasium offers franchisees a compelling opportunity backed by lower startup costs, streamlined buildout timelines, and recurring revenue through its membership-based enrollment model. Franchisees also benefit from comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, proprietary curriculum and technology, and a balanced national-and-local marketing strategy—all supported by the infrastructure needed to scale efficiently, whether opening a first location or growing into a multi-unit portfolio.

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,300 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Mathnasium