Mathnasium Ranked Among Entrepreneur's Top 10 Education Franchises for 2026

Earns Recognition in Entrepreneur's Inaugural "Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry" Ranking

Also Named Among Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Culture for 2026

Showcases a Proven Business Model Built Around Both Purpose and Performance

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, a globally recognized franchise with over 1,200 locations across 12 countries, has been named one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top 10 Education Franchises in its inaugural "Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry" ranking for 2026.

The recognition comes as families continue investing in supplemental education and STEM-focused learning support, with the U.S. private tutoring market projected to grow by more than $32 billion through 2030.

A Proven Model Meeting Rising Demand

The new ranking recognizes the top-performing franchise brands across 17 industries based on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500® evaluation process, which assesses brands across more than 150 data points, including franchise growth, financial strength and stability, franchisee support, brand power, and operational performance.

"Mathnasium sits at the intersection of two powerful trends: growing demand for supplemental education and increasing interest in purpose-driven franchise ownership," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium. "This recognition reflects the strength of our franchise network, the value our centers deliver to families, and the significant runway we see for continued expansion."

Franchisee Feedback Validates Mathnasium's Culture-First Approach

Mathnasium's momentum extends beyond growth and performance metrics. The brand was also recently recognized on Franchise Business Review's '2026 Culture100 List,' which honors franchise brands with strong cultures based on independent franchisee feedback across key areas including leadership, support, franchisee community, engagement, and overall satisfaction.

Key differentiators contributing to Mathnasium's recognition include:

Personalized learning support that meets the rising demand for supplemental education

A purpose-driven approach centered on student success, community impact, and franchisee support

A widespread and strong franchise network that motivates each other to deliver for families and students

Franchise Opportunities Open Across Key Territories

With prime territories available across the U.S. and internationally, Mathnasium continues to attract entrepreneurs seeking a scalable, purpose-driven business opportunity backed by a proven operating model and growing demand for supplemental education.

The brand's lower entry costs and streamlined footprint make it an accessible opportunity for both first-time and experienced franchisees.

Additional franchisee benefits include:

Lower start up costs, streamlined buildout timelines, and recurring revenue potential through membership-based enrollment

Comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and access to proprietary curriculum, technology, and business tools

A balanced national-and-local marketing approach backed by infrastructure designed for long-term scalability and multi-unit growth

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,200 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

Contact:

Bridget Roberts

[email protected]

SOURCE Mathnasium