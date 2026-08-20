Mattamy Homes Announces Leadership Transition for U.S. Business

Keith Bass to retire after six years of leading Mattamy Homes U.S.; Chris Lindhorst appointed CEO to lead next phase of growth

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattamy Homes today announced that Keith Bass, Chief Executive Officer of Mattamy Homes U.S., will retire effective September 1, 2026. Chris Lindhorst, currently Chief Operating Officer of Mattamy Homes U.S., will succeed Mr. Bass as CEO.

Chris Lindhorst has been appointed CEO of Mattamy Homes US, effective Sept. 1, 2026.

Mr. Bass joined Mattamy Homes in 2020 and has been a key driver of the growth and success of the company's U.S. operations. During his tenure, Mattamy Homes U.S. achieved record revenues, earnings and community counts while successfully navigating a period of significant change and volatility across the homebuilding industry.

"Keith has been an exceptional leader for Mattamy Homes U.S. during an important chapter in our company's history," said Larry Nicholson, Vice Chair of Mattamy Homes. "Over the past six years, he has helped strengthen and expand our U.S. business while leading through extraordinary market conditions and industry change. Keith's steady leadership, commitment to our people and focus on operational excellence have helped position the business for long-term success. On behalf of the Board and the entire Mattamy team, I thank Keith for his many contributions and wish him every success and happiness in retirement."

Mr. Lindhorst joined Mattamy Homes in February 2026 as Chief Operating Officer and has worked closely with Mr. Bass and the senior leadership team in support of the company's next phase of growth. He brings more than two decades of homebuilding leadership experience. Prior to joining Mattamy, he spent more than 16 years with D.R. Horton in progressively senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Regional President overseeing operations responsible for more than 13,000 annual home closings across 11 markets in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.

"Chris is a proven leader with deep operational expertise and an impressive track record of delivering results at scale," Mr. Nicholson continued. "Since joining Mattamy earlier this year, he has quickly become a valued member of our leadership team, demonstrating the leadership qualities, strategic perspective and commitment to excellence that will help drive our business forward. We are excited about the future of Mattamy Homes U.S. under Chris's leadership and are confident he is well positioned to build on the strong foundation that is in place today."

As CEO, Mr. Lindhorst will lead all aspects of Mattamy's U.S. operations and continue advancing the company's long-term growth strategy.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead Mattamy Homes U.S.," said Mr. Lindhorst. "Keith and the broader leadership team have built a strong business with an outstanding reputation, talented people and a clear vision for the future. I am excited to work alongside our teams across the United States to build on that momentum, continue delivering for our customers and create long-term value for the business."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 48 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa (where its US head office is located), Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited