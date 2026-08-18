Mattamy Homes Opens Two New Communities at Rocking K in Vail, AZ

Alamar at Rocking K and Covena Pointe at Rocking K offer new home opportunities in one of Southern Arizona's fastest-growing master-planned communities

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has opened two new neighborhoods in Rocking K, a growing master-planned community in Vail, Arizona. Alamar at Rocking K and Covena Pointe at Rocking K are now selling and offer a range of single-family homes for homebuyers seeking outdoor recreation, highly rated schools and scenic desert views.

Mattamy Homes has opened two new neighborhoods in Rocking K, a growing master-planned community in Vail, Arizona. Alamar at Rocking K and Covena Pointe at Rocking K are now selling and offer a range of single-family homes for homebuyers seeking outdoor recreation, highly rated schools and scenic desert views. Located within minutes of one another, Alamar and Covena Pointe each offer a distinct living experience while benefiting from the amenities and lifestyle available throughout Rocking K.

"The success we've seen at Oasis at Rocking K demonstrates just how appealing this community has become for homebuyers across Southern Arizona," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy Homes' Tucson Division. "With Oasis nearing completion and Alamar and Covena Pointe now open, we're excited to offer even more opportunities for families, professionals and empty nesters looking to call Rocking K home."

Located within minutes of one another, Alamar and Covena Pointe each offer a distinct living experience while benefiting from the amenities and lifestyle available throughout Rocking K.

Alamar at Rocking K

Alamar at Rocking K features 38 homesites, offering four single-family floorplans ranging from 1,735 to 2,286 square feet to choose from. Designed as a smaller neighborhood within the larger Rocking K community, Alamar offers an intimate living experience while providing convenient access to nearby amenities and outdoor recreation.

Homebuyers can tour the Copper model home, a 1,818-square-foot single story, four-bedroom, two-bath home.

"With just 38 homesites, Alamar offers a boutique neighborhood feel while still providing access to everything that makes Rocking K such a desirable place to live," said Salyer.

Covena Pointe at Rocking K

Covena Pointe at Rocking K features 174 homesites, with eight single-story floorplans ranging from 1,586 to 2,745 square feet available to select from. The neighborhood was intentionally designed with only single-story homes to preserve views of the Rincon Valley and Rincon Mountains, allowing more homeowners to enjoy the surrounding landscape.

Homebuyers can explore four professionally designed model homes, including:

Aqua – 1,837 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two-car garage

Cobalt – 2,344 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two-car garage

Crimson – 2,657 square feet, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, three-car garage

Emilia – 2,745 square feet, four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, four-car garage

"One of the most appealing features of Covena Pointe is the incredible views of the Rincon Valley and Rincon Mountains," said Salyer. "Designing the neighborhood exclusively with single-story homes helps preserve those views while providing a wide range of home designs and living spaces."

Homes in both neighborhoods start from the $300s.

Life at Rocking K

Rocking K has become one of Arizona's fastest-growing master-planned communities, attracting families, move-up buyers and empty nesters alike. Located within the highly regarded Vail Unified School District, the community offers access to top-performing schools, including Saguaro Creek K-8 School, which is an eight-minute walk from Alamar.

Mattamy's growing presence in Rocking K reflects the strong demand for homes in the area. Oasis at Rocking K, the builder's first community in the master-planned development, has been highly successful and now has limited homesites remaining.

The community is also known for its dark-sky designation, making it a popular destination for stargazing and community night-sky events throughout the year.

Residents enjoy an extensive network of sidewalks and trails that connect neighborhoods, along with parks and open spaces throughout the community. Diamond Community Park features sports courts and fields, innovative playgrounds, a zip line and the "Little Arizona" splash pad, which celebrates the state's mountain ranges and waterways through interactive water features.

Rocking K also hosts a weekly farmers market every Saturday, giving residents another opportunity to connect with neighbors and enjoy the community atmosphere.

For more information about Alamar at Rocking K, Covena Pointe at Rocking K and Oasis at Rocking K, visit mattamyhomes.com or stop by the sales centers to tour the model homes.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 48 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited