"Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," America's #1-Rated Syndicated Political TV Show, Adds Markets, Boosts Reach to 90% of US

"Our format is to have conversations with diverse guests, and in the course of those conversations we focus on the facts," said Soledad O'Brien, "Matter of Fact" host and producer. "This enables us to dig deeper on issues so the viewer develops a greater understanding of an issue impacting his or her life."

"'Matter of Fact' has succeeded by distinguishing itself with differentiated programming that has resonated with viewers," said Emerson Coleman, senior vice president, programming at Hearst Television, who is the show's Executive in Charge of Production. "Our growing station clearances, as well as our existing station partnerships, consist of top-tier broadcasters who are demonstrating genuine support for the program. The show's extraordinary production team works hard to provide the best product and they have frequently been ahead-of-the-curve on major national stories. The fact that additional major broadcast partners are joining us on this journey reflects well on that effort."

"Matter of Fact" has been renewed by significant stations throughout the country including the NBC-owned stations in New York, San Francisco and Hartford, the CBS-owned stations in Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta, and the Fox-owned stations in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Tampa and Charlotte. It also has been renewed in Seattle on independent station KONG-TV, in Tucson on FOX affiliate KMSB-TV, in Boise on NBC affiliate KTVB-TV and in Twin Falls on independent station KTFT-TV.

The show also will move to new station homes in four large markets this September. In Dallas-Fort Worth, the #5 TV market, the show will move to WFAA-TV, the market's ABC affiliate. In Phoenix, the #11 market, it will move to KPNX-TV, the NBC affiliate. In Detroit, the #14 TV market, it will move to NBC affiliate WDIV-TV. In St. Louis, the #21 market, it will move to NBC affiliate KSDK-TV.

The show will debut in Portland, Oregon, the #22 market, on KGW-TV, the market's NBC affiliate; in Norfolk, the #47 market, on WVEC-TV, the ABC affiliate; in Columbia, South Carolina, on WLTX-TV, the CBS affiliate; in Macon, Georgia, on WMAZ-TV, the CBS affiliate; in Bangor, Maine, on NBC affiliate WLBZ-TV; in Lansing, Michigan, on FOX affiliate WYSM-TV; in Bakersfield, California, on ABC affiliate KERO-TV; and in four Texas markets: Corpus Christie, where it joins the lineup on ABC affiliate KIII-TV; in Beaumont-Port Arthur, on NBC affiliate KBMT-TV; Abilene-Sweetwater, on FOX affiliate KXVA-TV; and San Angelo, on FOX affiliate KIDY-TV.

"We take a ground-level approach to the issues by seeking out new voices and fresh faces to illuminate stories that are unreported, underreported or that are just beginning to surface," said Jillian O'Brien, "Matter of Fact" executive producer.

"Matter of Fact" is produced by Hearst Television and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The full list of "Matter of Fact" stations and show times, as well as other information and video clips, can be found at the program's website, www.MatterofFact.tv. Twitter followers can connect with the show via @matteroffacttv.

About Soledad O'Brien

Soledad O'Brien, host and producer of MATTER OF FACT, is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author and philanthropist. She is CEO of Starfish Media Group, a multi-platform media production and distribution company. O'Brien has produced non-scripted programming, dozens of documentaries, and presented live events, concert specials, and award shows on numerous platforms, including CNN, Nat Geo, HBO, NBC, MSNBC, A&E Network, and Lifetime. She currently reports for HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," regularly contributes to the PBS NewsHour and WebMD, and serves as host and Executive Producer of both Mysteries and Scandals on Oxygen and "Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?" on FOX. She is the author of two critically acclaimed books and winner of multiple Emmy awards, the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. DuPont Award. Follow her on Twitter: @soledadobrien

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates television and radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies, and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 22 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 12 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

