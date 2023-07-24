HEARST TELEVISION TO LAUNCH SEASON 3 OF "FINDING ADVENTURE" SERIES STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON THE VERY LOCAL APP

For New Season Premiering August 1, Cincinnati and Savannah Join List of More than a Dozen Cities Visited by Show

Step Outside Your "Comfort Zone" with Host Kinga Philipps

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A dad in Savannah gets e-foiling lessons. A double amputee in Albuquerque embraces kayaking and mountain biking. And in Cincinnati, a military retiree and single mother is brought along for surfing lessons and shark-tooth hunting, while another woman, battling MS, tries her hand at extreme tree climbing and sky diving.

What would you do if someone were to invite you along for adventures like these … for the first time?

Season 3 of "Finding Adventure," hosted by Kinga Philipps, launches August 1, 2023 on the Very Local app

Outdoor enthusiasts and others will be able to find out beginning August 1 when Season Three of "Finding Adventure" launches on the Very Local app, available to stream for free on all mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.

Host Kinga Philipps, ocean conservationist, thrill seeker and first ever female host of "Shark Week" travels to locations around the country, taking local residents along with her for "the coolest, most breathtaking and heart-pounding experiences." Philipps serves as expert and mentor taking participants and viewers "out of their comfort zones" to experience incredible outdoor adventures right in their own backyards. Along the way, she challenges each guest to learn how stepping outside of the norm can be scary, but ultimately amazing and transformative.

"I am so thrilled to be back for Season 3; we are meeting new people, traveling to new destinations and providing transformative experiences that ignite a sense of curiosity, connection and personal growth," Philipps said. "Each individual's journey looks a bit different, and the destination is never the same -- but that is what makes this show so special."

Seasons One and Two of the upbeat and aspirational 30-minute show took viewers to Sacramento, CA; Portland, ME; Kansas City, MO; New Orleans, LA; Orlando, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Louisville, KY; Greenville, SC; Milwaukee, WI; Manchester, NH; and Albuquerque, NM.

For Season Three, Philipps brings the show for the first time ever to Cincinnati, OH, and Savannah, GA, with return visits to Albuquerque and Manchester.

Hearst Television launched Very Local in 2021 to provide original non-scripted programming across genres with a focus on production in Hearst Television's more than two dozen local media markets. The Very Local team produces more than 100 hours of content a year, including more than a dozen titles and hundreds of interstitial programs, and manages the schedules of more than two dozen FAST channels.

About Very Local

Very Local is the only streaming service that brings you closer than ever to your hometown and beyond, offering 24/7 access to local news, weather, originals and more. A subsidiary of Hearst Television, Very Local is the exclusive streaming home for local news from all Hearst Television news stations serving 26 media markets. For more, visit verylocal.com, or find the FREE Very Local App on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and VIZIO.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

