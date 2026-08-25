Matterhorn Venture Partners Acquires Chicago Area Industrial Portfolio

Assets are part of a 53-building shallow bay industrial portfolio acquired by TPG AG US Real Estate for $628 million

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") today announced a partnership with TPG AG U.S. Real Estate ("TPG AG") to acquire a portfolio of 16 Chicago-based industrial properties totaling approximately 986,000 square feet across the metropolitan area.

The Chicago-based assets are part of a 53-building shallow bay industrial portfolio totaling approximately 5.4 million square feet, acquired for $628 million in partnership with TPG AG U.S. Real Estate ("TPG AG"), Redfearn Capital and Atlanta Property Group. The transaction is the largest to date for each of the three regional operating partners who have a shared business plan for managing the distribution, logistics and manufacturing facilities. MVP will asset manage the Chicago area assets, adding to the regional platform the firm has built with TPG AG since launching a programmatic joint venture earlier this year. "The transaction was a true team effort," said Scott McKibben, Chief Executive Officer of MVP. "Each operator underwrote its own markets asset by asset, and TPG AG gave us the certainty of execution to move on a portfolio of this size. Institutional capital paired with three operators who live in these submarkets is difficult to replicate."

"The portfolio fits squarely within the strategy MVP and TPG AG launched together earlier this year," added Matt Kay, Co-Founder and Principal at MVP. "We see meaningful opportunity to grow income through mark-to-market on in-place rents, lease-up of existing vacancy, and targeted capital investment to improve tenant retention."

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing industrial assets nationwide. Since its founding in 2024, MVP has completed nearly $800 million in total deal capitalization across 12 states, encompassing more than 6.3 million square feet. MVP co-invests alongside private and institutional capital partners to create value through targeted capital improvements, proactive asset management, and disciplined portfolio aggregation. Learn more at www.matterhornvp.com.

Media Contact

Matt Kay

Matterhorn Venture Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Matterhorn Venture Partners LLC