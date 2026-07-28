Matterworks Launches PyxisLabs to Scale Biochemical Omics and Predictive Biology

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, the predictive biology company, announces the launch of PyxisLabs™, its AI Native Laboratory to commercialize biochemical omics with coverage, speed and economics on par with sequencing.

Matterworks pioneered LSMs, the foundation models for direct machine interpretation of small-molecule, lipid, peptide and protein data. Trained on over 10 billion spectra across millions of distinct molecules and biological contexts, Matterworks LSM-3 determines the structures and concentrations of biomolecules at genome and exposome scale.

PyxisLabs is powered by the Matterworks Pyxis™ co-scientist, which makes PhD-level biochemical interpretation accessible to the life sciences. Pyxis' analysis capabilities have been rigorously tested against real-world benchmarks and validated by early-adoption users across the biopharma, health science, diagnostic, synthetic biology, and contract research industries.

"At Matterworks, we envision a future where biology is foreseeable, not empirical. So, we are building the scientific poly-intelligence to read all the layers of biology and connect them to biological outcome," said Jack M. Geremia, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Matterworks. "Pyxis now delivers the biochemical layer and PyxisLabs proves it scales to power the models that predict the outcomes that matter," continued Dr. Geremia.

Organizations and users can work with PyxisLabs in two ways: (1) license Pyxis for end-to-end interpretation of data generated on their own high-resolution LC-MS instruments; and/or (2) send samples for genome-scale de novo chemotyping and interpretation. PyxisLabs currently offers small-molecule and lipid chemotyping, with peptides and proteins to follow in a future announcement.

"This brings quantitative untargeted biochemical omics within reach for application scientists and expert analytical chemists alike, at the coverage, speed, and cost that allowed sequencing to scale," said Fadi Abdi, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of PyxisLabs. "Scientists can resolve the dark matter and read biological abundance in concentration to reveal quantitative mechanism and to discover novel biology. Pyxis is measurement to meaning."

About PyxisLabs

The PyxisLabs AI Native Laboratory was established to commercialize scalable biochemical omics and predictive biology. It is powered by Pyxis, the Matterworks co-scientist for interpreting omic data to explain phenotype. Organizations can license Pyxis to interpret data generated on their own high-resolution LC-MS instruments or send samples to PyxisLabs for de novo chemotyping services.

About Matterworks

Matterworks is the frontier AI company transforming biology from empirical to foreseeable. The company has invested in generating the world's largest expert-labeled training data set for PhD-level machine interpretation of biochemistry and multi-omic data. The Pyxis co-scientist makes this expertise accessible to researchers across the life sciences industries. Matterworks is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

SOURCE Matterworks