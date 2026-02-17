MATTERWORKS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, Inc., a frontier AI company providing predictive biology tools that accelerate discovery, development and manufacturing across life science applications, announced that Paul Stone has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. Mr. Stone is a life sciences executive with over twenty-eight years of experience and leadership roles in venture capital and operating companies. He joins Matterworks from 5AM Ventures (Partner), following his most recent operating role at IDEAYA Biosciences – IDYA (Chief Financial Officer). Mr. Stone held prior management roles at Illypsa – acquired by Amgen (General Counsel) and Symyx Technologies – SMMX (Chief Patent Counsel).

"We are delighted to have Paul join Matterworks as we expand our commercial and partnership development activities. Matterworks' predictive biology platform has been industry-validated in a range of applications that enable value accretion in life sciences research and development," said Jack M. Geremia, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Matterworks, Inc.

"I am very excited to join Matterworks as it engages with pharma and biotech companies to enhance efficiency and outcomes in life sciences research, development and manufacturing. The company's proprietary LSM-driven predictive biology platform delivers real intelligence based on user-provided experimental datasets. As such, the platform offers large-data machine intelligence solutions to the small data problem inherent in life sciences R&D," said Paul A. Stone, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, Matterworks, Inc.

About Matterworks: Matterworks' Large Spectral Model (LSM) is the frontier artificial intelligence for machine interpretation of biochemical data, unlocking this powerful new data modality for predicting complex biological outcomes. Matterworks has demonstrated broad industry validation across a range of applications, enabling value creation in target identification, compound optimization / generative discovery, biomarker discovery, patient-stratification, cell-line development and bioprocess development.

