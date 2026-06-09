Matthew Augustyn Named Shareholder at Elder Bray & Bankler

SAN ANTONIO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate law firm Elder Bray & Bankler, PC today announced that Matthew Augustyn has been named a shareholder. Augustyn has extensive experience in various types of business transactions and along with shareholder David Roth, spearheads the firm's alternative energy practice where they represent landowners, developers and institutional trustees in large-scale solar, wind, hydrogen and carbon sequestration transactions.

Augustyn's corporate law experience includes mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, strategic partnerships, entity formations and equity offerings. He regularly counsels public and privately held companies across diverse industries on high-value commercial contracts, corporate governance and complex transactions.

"Matt is a highly experienced energy lawyer that is uniquely attuned to the renewable energy and power industries," said David Roth. "As San Antonio and south Texas have quickly become highly desirable geographies for data centers, Matt is helping those companies negotiate purchase and sale contracts, and advises them on land site preparation for industrial development specific to data centers, renewable energy stations and thermal energy ventures."

Prior to joining Elder Bray & Bankler, Augustyn practiced in Washington, D.C., where he served in the legal department of the United States House of Representatives Committee on House Administration. He earned his undergraduate degree (B.A.) from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree (J.D.) from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. Augustyn was recently appointed to the Professional Advisor Council of the San Antonio Area Foundation for 2027-2028.

About Elder Bray & Bankler

Elder Bray & Bankler is a Texas-based corporate law firm focused on complex business transactions, mergers and acquisitions and private equity. With decades of experience, the firm combines deep legal knowledge with a practical, business-minded approach to help clients achieve successful outcomes. Visit www.elderbray.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Melinda Hart

210 240 4669

[email protected]

SOURCE Elder Bray & Bankler