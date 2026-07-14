Jake Pylman Named Shareholder at Elder Bray & Bankler

SAN ANTONIO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate law firm Elder Bray & Bankler, PC announced today that Jake Pylman has been named a shareholder, recognizing his contributions to the firm's continued growth and his commitment to serving businesses, investors and entrepreneurs throughout Texas and beyond

Jake represents middle-market companies, business owners and private investors in a wide range of transactional matters, with a particular focus on buy/sell transactions, capital investments, acquisition, start-up and working capital financings, and other commercial contracts.

"Jake has become a trusted advisor to clients navigating complex transactions and critical stages of business growth," said founding shareholder Dan Elder. "His practical business judgment and commitment to client service have made him an integral part of our firm. We are proud to have him on our team."

A San Antonio-based M&A lawyer, Jake's practice reflects the continued evolution of South Texas as a center for entrepreneurship, investment and business expansion. As San Antonio experiences sustained growth across industries ranging from healthcare and technology to manufacturing, energy and financial services, businesses increasingly require sophisticated legal counsel traditionally associated with larger markets.

"San Antonio is an expanding market and continues to attract entrepreneurs, investors and growing companies that are pursuing acquisitions, investments and other strategic opportunities" said Pylman. "It has been rewarding to work alongside clients as they acquire, grow and sell businesses, raise capital, enter new markets and build long-term value. I look forward to serving our clients in the years to come."

Throughout his career, Jake has advised clients on a broad range of matters, including business acquisitions and divestitures, private placements, corporate restructurings, financings, entity formations, services contracts and other commercial agreements. His practice is centered on helping clients achieve their business objectives while managing legal and transactional risk.

Before relocating to Texas, Jake worked as a corporate attorney in Connecticut. He earned his BA degree from the University of Rochester and JD degree from the University of Connecticut. Early in his career, he served as law clerk to the Honorable Charles S. Haight, Jr., Senior United States District Judge for the District of Connecticut.

About Elder Bray & Bankler

Elder Bray & Bankler is a Texas-based corporate law firm focused on complex business transactions, mergers and acquisitions and private equity. With decades of experience, the firm combines deep legal knowledge with a practical, business-minded approach to help clients achieve successful outcomes. Visit www.elderbray.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Melinda Hart

210 240 4669

[email protected]

SOURCE Elder Bray & Bankler