Matthews & Associates Attorney Brittnie Panetta Featured in Lawyer Magazine on Litigation Settlement Strategy

SALINAS, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthews & Associates is proud to announce that attorney Brittnie Panetta has been featured in Lawyer Magazine in its article, "Deciding When to Settle in Litigation".

The article explores the complex strategic considerations attorneys must evaluate when determining whether to settle a lawsuit or proceed to trial. Drawing on insights from experienced litigators across the country, the feature highlights key indicators that can signal when resolution may be in a client's best interest.

Photo of Attorney Brittnie Panetta from the waist up, smiling with her arms crossed in front of her. She is wearing a black suit jacket and a beige shirt.

Panetta, who represents clients in complex toxic tort litigation, shared her perspective on the business realities that often influence settlement decisions in high-stakes cases.

"The business realities in toxic tort litigation are huge because these cases can take years and involve extensive scientific evidence, corporate discovery, and coordinated litigation," said Panetta. "I evaluate whether continuing the fight will realistically improve the client's long-term recovery versus delaying compensation indefinitely. One of the clearest decision signals is whether the defendant starts limiting document production battles and moves discussions toward resolution structures. This move means internal risk assessments are revealing greater exposure than the company initially anticipated."

Panetta's contribution highlights her extensive experience handling complex litigation matters and her commitment to helping clients achieve favorable outcomes while carefully weighing the risks, costs, and potential benefits of continued litigation.

"At Matthews & Associates, our attorneys are dedicated to providing clients with strategic guidance throughout every stage of the litigation process," said a firm spokesperson. "Brittnie's inclusion in Lawyer Magazine reflects her deep understanding of the factors that drive successful case resolutions and her reputation as a trusted advocate for those seeking justice."

About Matthews & Associates

Matthews & Associates is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing individuals harmed by defective products, toxic exposures, environmental contamination, pharmaceutical injuries, sexual assault, abuse, and other forms of corporate negligence and misconduct.

To contact Matthews & Associates for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/

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SOURCE Matthews & Associates