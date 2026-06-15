Matthews & Associates Recognizes APIL Injury Awareness Week 2026 and Raises Awareness of the Lasting Impact of Negligence

SALINAS, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthews & Associates is proud to recognize APIL Injury Awareness Week, taking place June 22–26, 2026. The annual initiative shines a spotlight on the prevalence of preventable injuries and the profound impact negligence can have on individuals, families, and communities.

Injury Awareness Week seeks to educate the public about the consequences of negligent conduct and the importance of accountability when preventable harm occurs. Whether caused by dangerous products, toxic exposures, unsafe workplaces, or other forms of negligence, serious injuries often leave victims facing physical, emotional, and financial challenges that can last a lifetime.

As a firm dedicated to representing individuals harmed by corporate misconduct and negligence, Matthews & Associates supports efforts to increase public awareness of the risks associated with preventable injuries and the legal rights available to victims.

"Many people do not fully appreciate how dramatically a single act of negligence can change someone's life," said Brittnie Panetta, attorney at Matthews & Associates. "Beyond the immediate injury, victims often face years of medical treatment, lost income, emotional trauma, and uncertainty about the future. Injury Awareness Week serves as an important reminder that preventable harm has real human consequences and that those responsible should be held accountable."

Panetta noted that education and awareness are critical tools in preventing future injuries and helping victims understand their legal options when negligence occurs.

"By bringing attention to the causes and consequences of preventable injuries, we can encourage safer practices, stronger accountability, and better support for those whose lives have been affected," Panetta added.

Throughout Injury Awareness Week, Matthews & Associates encourages individuals to learn more about injury prevention, workplace safety, product safety, and the legal protections available to those harmed by negligent actions.

The firm remains committed to advocating for injury victims nationwide and pursuing justice on behalf of individuals and families impacted by dangerous products, environmental contamination, toxic exposures, and other forms of corporate negligence.

About Matthews & Associates

Matthews & Associates is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing individuals harmed by defective products, toxic exposures, environmental contamination, pharmaceutical injuries, sexual assault, abuse, and other forms of corporate negligence and misconduct.

To contact Matthews & Associates for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/

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SOURCE Matthews & Associates