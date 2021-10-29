Mattimus' break-out album, "Hollywood State of Mind," will leave you wanting more

The album experiments with new approaches to pop music, weaving in hints of favorite artists such as Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Metallica, Adam Levine, Justin Bieber, Usher, and Pharrell Williams. There's even a tribute to Metallica in the track "Closed Session," which contains 11 of their song titles.

In collaboration with Tokyo Kyz, "Hollywood State of Mind" is like nothing Mattimus has ever released before. "These are real feelings coming out of the music. I've worked with many artists on many projects, but this one is something I was very proud to be a part of," said Tokyo Kyz.

"It was a lot of fun to let go and be playful during production. With Tokyo Kyz taking over music direction, it truly elevated my ability to explore the story in each song. I hope these songs connect with people at whatever stage they are at in their lives," said Mattimus.

After you listen, leave Mattimus and Tokyo Kyz your thoughts by tagging or messaging @MattimusMusic on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using hashtag #mattimus.

