Mattress Firm Expands Kingsdown® Wesley Collection Nationwide Following Strong Customer Response and Category-Leading Performance

Luxury innerspring collection now available in nearly 800 stores nationwide

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, America's largest mattress retailer, today announced the expansion of the Kingsdown® Wesley Collection in select markets, growing distribution to nearly 800 stores following a successful initial launch. Developed in close partnership with Kingsdown, the Wesley Collection delivers elevated comfort, premium craftsmanship and lasting support for shoppers seeking a luxury traditional innerspring mattress.

"The Kingsdown Wesley Collection has quickly earned the trust of both our customers and Sleep Experts by delivering the luxury, comfort and support shoppers expect from a premium innerspring mattress," said Steve Rusing, President and CEO of Mattress Firm. "Its performance has been strong, making the decision to expand a natural next step. Together with Kingsdown, we're bringing more customers access to a product that truly elevates the sleep experience."

The collection is a part of Mattress Firm's portfolio of the best luxury mattresses and best mattresses for lasting support, with thoughtfully selected materials. Each mattress features luxury Italian yarns, advanced comfort materials and responsibly sourced components, including high-quality latex, to deliver a supportive and elevated sleep experience.

"Our longstanding 18-year relationship with Mattress Firm is built on a shared commitment to helping people sleep better," said Frank Hood, President and CEO of Kingsdown. "We're excited to bring the exceptional comfort, craftsmanship and performance of the Wesley Collection to more customers across the country, making this luxury sleep experience accessible to even more households."

To find the right Wesley Collection fit for them, shoppers can turn to Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts in-store or get personalized recommendations with the MattressMatcher® tool at MattressFirm.com.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer, helps solve America's sleep problems through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to improve people's lives by making better sleep easy™. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,100+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy Posturepedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Purple®, Nectar®, Dreamcloud PressureSmart™, Kingsdown®, Beautyrest®, Serta®, Sleepy's® and tulo®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night, and with this partnership we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://mattressfirm.com.

About Kingsdown®

Kingsdown, Inc., founded in 1904 and headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, is a manufacturer of premium mattress systems that serves leading retailers across the United States, Canada, and in more than 20 countries. Each Kingsdown product is manufactured using handcrafted techniques, combined with state-of-the-art research, materials, and equipment.

Research and product development, manufacturing and distribution facilities are headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina and Ontario, Canada, with additional international offices located in England, Hong Kong, Japan, and Mexico. Canadian manufacturing and distribution are based in Woodbridge, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Shawinigan, Quebec. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Australia, Brazil, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.kingsdown.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm