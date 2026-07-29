Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Returns with Big Savings on Better Sleep

Major deals on mattresses, adjustable bases and bedding make it easier to upgrade your sleep for less

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans start to prepare for busier schedules with the return of school and everyday routines, Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer, is helping customers prioritize better sleep with the return of its Best Sale of the Year. Starting today through September 29, shoppers can take advantage of some of Mattress Firm's best mattress sales and save on other sleep products including adjustable bases and accessories – making it a perfect time to invest in upgrading your sleep setup.

The seasonal shift from summer to fall is also an opportunity to reset sleep habits. According to a recent National Sleep Foundation report developed in collaboration with Tempur-Pedic®, 70% of adults report some difficulty staying asleep. Additionally, many people reported being affected by common sleep disruptors including stress and racing thoughts, physical discomfort, and noise and temperature among the factors that can impact sleep quality.

With sleep often taking a backseat during busy seasons, the return to routine is the perfect time to evaluate your setup and invest in sleep solutions that support more comfortable rest.

To find the right fit, shoppers can turn to Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® in-store or get personalized recommendations with the MattressMatcher® tool and buy online at MattressFirm.com. For more information on the best deals visit www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Shoppers can take advantage of some of the biggest savings1 during Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year, including:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin and save up to $700 2 on select mattresses from top brands including Sealy Posturepedic and Sleepy's

on select mattresses from top brands including Sealy Posturepedic and Sleepy's Get a FREE adjustable base 3 with qualifying purchase

with qualifying purchase Get a select mattress in any size – King, Queen, Full or Twin – for one low price, starting at $249.99 4

Get a Sleepy's by Sealy Spring Luna Euro Top Mattress and Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base sleep bundle for just $499.99 5 – our lowest price sleep bundle!

– our lowest price sleep bundle! Bundle & Save 6 up to $150 on two pillows, sheet set and mattress protector

up to $150 on two pillows, sheet set and mattress protector Get up to $300 Instant Gift on our premium brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy Posturepedic7

Financing:

0% interest for 36-72 months with a Mattress Firm credit card 8

Get 3% back with up to 24 months special financing on top brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Posturepedic and more 9

Get a new bed with no credit needed. $1 initial payment. Lease-to-own Powered by Progressive Leasing 10

Upgrade to a quality mattress and pay over time with Affirm11. Eligible customers can choose from flexible payment plans with rates as low as 0% APR and no late fees or hidden charges

Disclaimers:

1Limitations

Offers valid 7/29/26 through 9/29/26. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offers not valid on all brands. Offers not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or final markdowns. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2King for Queen, Queen for Twin – Save up to $700

Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Offer not valid on previous purchases, clearance and outlet products, Purple®, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, select Sealy Posturepedic®, Beautyrest Black®, Nectar or DreamCloud™. Other exclusions may apply.

3Free Adjustable Base

Receive a free Sleepy's Basic adjustable base ($299.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $499 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $599 purchase). Adjustable Base value is based on a comparable item sold by a nationwide online seller. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California King base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California King purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, Purple®, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, select Sealy® Posturepedic, Beautyrest Black®, Nectar, Kingsdown Wesley or select DreamCloud™. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base ($299.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last.

4Any size, One Price

Get any size mattress – twin, full, queen or king – for one price. Single pricing and savings applies to select models, on a per-model basis, and may differ by model. Not valid on previous purchases.

5$499.99 Queen Mattress + Adjustable Base Bundle

The $499.99 queen bundle includes (1) queen-size Sleepy's by Sealy Spring Luna Euro Top mattress and (1) queen-size Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base, while supplies last. Additional discounts cannot be applied to bundles. Not valid on previous purchases. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: Queen price of adjustable base ($299.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer.

6Bundle & Save on Accessories

Save $50 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Basics. Save $100 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Signature. Save $150 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Deluxe. Size availability varies by collection. Items have no cash value and are not eligible for returns. Offer not valid on previous purchases or clearance items. Cannot be combined with other accessory offers nor any other gift with purchase bedding offers. Offer valid while supplies last.

7Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Posturepedic® Instant Gift

Receive a $300 Instant Gift with the purchase of Tempur-Pedic® or Stearns & Foster® mattresses in-store or online. Receive a $200 Instant Gift with the purchase of select Sealy Posturepedic® mattresses in-store or online. Instant gift credit can be applied toward a range of sleep system products and must be added to the same transaction as the qualifying mattress purchase. Value cannot be carried over; any value not used at time of transaction will be surrendered. Offer not valid on the Stearns & Foster® Studio Collection, previous purchases, floor models, clearance, final markdowns or outlet products. Other exclusions may apply. Value of instant gift used (up to $300) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Offer valid while supplies last.

80% interest for 36 – 72 months with a Mattress Firm credit card

††For 60 and 72 months in-store purchases, taxes and delivery fees must be paid upfront and cannot be charged to your Mattress Firm credit card; upfront payment of taxes and delivery fees will not reduce monthly payment or amount financed. Qualifying purchase amount, less any applicable down payment must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the amount financed and equal monthly payments are required on such balance until it is paid in full. The payments equal the amount financed divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar, and may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. During the last month(s) of the promo period the required monthly payment may be reduced due to the prior months' rounding. Any estimated required monthly payments shown, which may exclude taxes and delivery in connection with this promotional offer should allow you to pay off the amount financed within the promo period if (1) you make your payments by the due date each month and (2) this is the only balance on your account during the promo period. If you have other balances on your account, this monthly payment will be added to the minimum payment applicable to those balances. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. New Accounts as of 7/31/2025: Purchase APR is 34.99%. Penalty APR is 39.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change. Select promotions may display in online checkout.

9Get 3% Back with up to 24 Months Special Financing on Purchases of $1,999+. Paid on a virtual or mailed Visa® Prepaid Card. Rebate form required.

^TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER: Offer available 4/29/26-9/29/26 at participating Mattress Firm stores, special events, online via chat or by phone. Subject to credit approval. 3% back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail or email after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation. Rebate form must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by 10/29/26. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum rebate of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address or email address within 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received within this timeframe, call 1 (866) 415-6540 or visit mattressfirmpromotions.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 1/29/27 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail. The Visa Prepaid card cannot be used to make payments on the Mattress Firm Credit Card.

Use your Visa Prepaid Card wherever Visa debit cards are accepted in the U.S. The card may not be used at any merchant, including internet and mail or telephone order merchants, outside of the U.S. Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. This is not a gift card or gift certificate. You have received this card as a gratuity without the payment of any monetary value or consideration. The funds associated to your Prepaid Card expire 6 months from date of issue and is stated on the card front. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Bancorp product or service, nor does Bancorp endorse this offer.

†No Interest If Paid In Full Within 6, 12 or 24 Months on qualifying purchases with your Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within 6, 12 or 24 months. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Accounts as of 7/31/2025: Purchase APR is 34.99%. Penalty APR is 39.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change.

10$1 Initial Payment with Progressive Leasing

The initial payment (plus tax) is charged at lease signing. Remaining lease payments will be determined upon item selection. Reduced initial payment promotion does not lower the total cost. Available for applications 8/19/26 - 9/8/26. Progressive Leasing obtains information from credit bureaus, but a credit history is not required. Not all applicants are approved. Ownership by rental/lease agreement with Progressive Leasing costs more than the retailer's cash price. Select items only. Cancel or purchase early at any time. Not available in MN, NJ, WI.

11Pay Over Time with Affirm

Rates from 0–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer, helps solve America's sleep problems through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to improve people's lives by making better sleep easy™. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,100+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy Posturepedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Purple®, Nectar®, Dreamcloud PressureSmart™, Kingsdown®, Beautyrest®, Serta®, Sleepy's® and tulo®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night, and with this partnership we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://mattressfirm.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm