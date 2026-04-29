Mattress Firm Kicks Off Summer with Its Most Dream-Worthy Memorial Day Sale

Limited time deals and new premium innovations help shoppers reset routines and stay cool through the season's busiest and hottest moments

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the largest mattress specialty retailer, is helping customers get summer-ready sleep with its nationwide Memorial Day Sale, offering major savings on top brands now through June 9.

The mattress sale comes just in time for the transition to summer as people navigate packed schedules and meaningful milestones – from graduation season to Mother's Day, and beach days to road trips. As routines shift and temperatures rise, many are looking to prioritize rest, recovery and overall wellness, and Mattress Firm is offering discounts to upgrade your sleep setup and make that a reality.

According to Mattress Firm's recent State of Sleep survey, Americans average just 6.6 hours of sleep per night, falling short of the 7.1 hours they say they need to feel well rested, and experience only 10 "perfect" nights of sleep a month. Additionally, the National Sleep Foundation reports that nearly 4 in 10 adults have trouble falling asleep 3 or more nights per week.

"While most people recognize the importance of consistent routines, seasonal disruptions, travel and warmer nights can make it harder to achieve quality sleep," said Megan Anderson, Director of Merchandising at Mattress Firm. "Whether it's cooling mattress technology or pressure-relieving support, our Memorial Day Sale makes it easier to access those premium features at a great value for an upgraded sleep setup tailored to how you best rest."

To find the right fit, shoppers can turn to Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® in-store or get personalized recommendations with the MattressMatcher® tool at MattressFirm.com. For more information on the best mattress deals at the Memorial Day Sale, visit www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Here are some of the standout deals 1 available during Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin and save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Sealy Posturepedic and Sleepy's

Get a FREE adjustable base 2 with qualifying purchase

with qualifying purchase Get a king, queen, full or twin size Sleepy's Basic Innerspring Firm Mattress for one low price 3 of $219.99

of $219.99 Get a Sealy Skye Hybrid Mattress and Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base sleep bundle for $499.99 4 – our lowest sleep bundle!

– our sleep bundle! Bundle & Save 5 up to $150 on two pillows, sheet set and mattress protector

up to $150 on two pillows, sheet set and mattress protector Get up to a $300 instant gift 6 + 3% back with up to 24 months special financing 7 on top brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy Posturepedic

+ 3% back with up to 24 months special financing on top brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy Posturepedic Save up to $1500 on the new and exclusive Purple Rejuvenate Royale line plus get a $300 instant gift with purchase of select adjustable bases8

Financing:

0% interest for 36-72 months with a Mattress Firm credit card 9

Get a new bed with no credit needed with $1 initial payment. Lease-to-own Powered by Progressive Leasing 10 (5/6-6/2)

(5/6-6/2) Upgrade to a quality mattress with easy monthly payments through Affirm. Get a flexible plan with no late fees starting at 0% APR

Special Offers:

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors, government officials and first responders save an extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more11

Disclaimers:

1Limitations

Offers valid 4/29/26 through 6/9/26. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offers not valid on all brands. Offers not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or final markdowns. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2Free Adjustable Base

Receive a free Sleepy's Basic adjustable base ($299.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $499 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $599 purchase). Adjustable Base value is based on a comparable item sold by a nationwide online seller. Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California King base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California King purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, Purple®, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, select Sealy® Posturepedic, Beautyrest Black®, Nectar or DreamCloud. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base ($299.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last.

3Any size, One Price

Get any size mattress – twin, full, queen or king – for one price. Single pricing and savings applies to select models, on a per-model basis, and may differ by model. Not valid on previous purchases.

4$499.99 Queen Mattress + Adjustable Base Bundle

The $499.99 queen bundle includes (1) queen-size Sleepy's by Sealy Skye Hybrid mattress and (1) queen-size Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base, while supplies last. Additional discounts cannot be applied to bundles. Not valid on previous purchases. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: Queen price of adjustable base ($299.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer.

5Bundle & Save on Accessories

Save $50 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Basics. Save $100 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Signature. Save $150 when you purchase 2 pillows, 1 mattress protector and 1 sheet set from Sleepy's Deluxe. Size availability varies by collection. Items have no cash value and are not eligible for returns. Offer not valid on previous purchases or clearance items. Cannot be combined with other accessory offers nor any other gift with purchase bedding offers. Offer valid while supplies last.

6Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Posturepedic® Instant Gift

Receive a $300 Instant Gift with the purchase of Tempur-Pedic® or Stearns & Foster® mattresses in-store or online. Receive a $200 Instant Gift with the purchase of select Sealy Posturepedic® mattresses in-store or online. Instant gift credit can be applied toward a range of sleep system products and must be added to the same transaction as the qualifying mattress purchase. Value cannot be carried over; any value not used at time of transaction will be surrendered. Offer not valid on the Stearns & Foster® Studio Collection, previous purchases, floor models, clearance, final markdowns or outlet products. Other exclusions may apply. Value of instant gift used (up to $300) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Offer valid while supplies last.

7Get 3% Back with up to 24 Months Special Financing on Purchases of $1,999+ on purchases of $1,999+. Paid on a virtual or mailed Visa® Prepaid Card. Rebate form required.

^TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER: Offer available 4/29/26-9/29/26 at participating Mattress Firm stores, special events, online via chat or by phone. Subject to credit approval. 3% back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail or email after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation. Rebate form must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by 10/29/26. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum rebate of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address or email address within 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received within this timeframe, call 1 (866) 415-6540 or visit mattressfirmpromotions.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 1/29/27 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail. The Visa Prepaid card cannot be used to make payments on the Mattress Firm Credit Card.

Use your Visa Prepaid Card wherever Visa debit cards are accepted in the U.S. The card may not be used at any merchant, including internet and mail or telephone order merchants, outside of the U.S. Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. This is not a gift card or gift certificate. You have received this card as a gratuity without the payment of any monetary value or consideration. The funds associated to your Prepaid Card expire 6 months from date of issue and is stated on the card front. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Bancorp product or service, nor does Bancorp endorse this offer.

†No Interest If Paid In Full Within 6, 12 or 24 Months on qualifying purchases with your Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within 6, 12 or 24 months. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Accounts as of 7/31/2025: Purchase APR is 34.99%. Penalty APR is 39.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change.

8Save on Purple Rejuvenate Royale™ + $300 Instant Gift with purchase of select adjustable bases.

Offer valid 4/28/26-6/2/26. Save up to $1500 on the Purple Rejuvenate Royale Duke™, Purple Rejuvenate Royale Duchess™, Purple Rejuvenate Royale Monarch™ and Purple Rejuvenate Royale Crown™. Savings vary by model and size. $300 Instant Gift is a promotional discount applied at checkout towards the purchase of a Purple Rejuvenate Royale™ mattress, in-store at Mattress Firm or online at MattressFirm.com, in the same transaction as a qualifying adjustable base. Qualifying adjustable base purchase is required to receive the discount. Discount has no cash value, is not a gift card, and may not be redeemed separately from the qualifying Purple Rejuvenate Royale™ mattress purchase. Discount must be used at time of transaction; any unused value is forfeited. Offer valid only on select adjustable bases; the Sleepy's Basic adjustable base is excluded from this offer and other exclusions may apply. Not valid on prior purchases, floor models, clearance, final markdowns, or outlet products. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; if the Purple Rejuvenate Royale™ mattress is returned, the $300 Instant Gift or promotional savings will be deducted from the refund. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid in-store and online while supplies last.

90% interest for 36 – 72 months with a Mattress Firm credit card

††For 60 and 72 months in-store purchases taxes and delivery fees must be paid upfront and cannot be charged to your Mattress Firm credit card; upfront payment of taxes and delivery fees will not reduce monthly payment or amount financed. Qualifying purchase amount, less any applicable downpayment must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the amount financed and equal monthly payments are required on such balance until it is paid in full. The payments equal the amount financed divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar and may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. During the last month(s) of the promo period the required monthly payment may be reduced due to the prior months' rounding. Any estimated required monthly payments shown which may exclude taxes and delivery in connection with this promotional offer should allow you to pay off the amount financed within the promo period if (1) you make your payments by the due date each month and (2) this is the only balance on your account during the promo period. If you have other balances on your account, this monthly payment will be added to the minimum payment applicable to those balances. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. New Accounts as of 7/31/2025: Purchase APR is 34.99%. Penalty APR is 39.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change. Select promotions may display in online checkout.

10$1 Initial Payment with Progressive Leasing

The initial payment (plus tax) is charged at lease signing. Remaining lease payments will be determined upon item selection. Reduced initial payment promotion does not lower the total cost. Available for applications 5/6/26 – 6/2/26. Progressive Leasing obtains information from credit bureaus, but a credit history is not required. Not all applicants are approved. Ownership by rental/lease agreement with Progressive Leasing costs more than the retailer's cash price. Select items only. At anytime, you may purchase early or return merchandise and cancel lease. Not available in MN, NJ, WI.

11Verified Discounts (Military, Teacher, Student, First Responders, Doctors, Nurses)

Get an extra 20% off qualifying purchases or an extra 10% off Purple® with offer code. Savings applied to listed price including products on sale. Offer code may be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance, outlet products, Purple®, Serta® iComfort®, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, select Sealy Posturepedic®, Beautyrest Black®, Nectar, DreamCloud or adjustable bases. Cannot be used in combination with any other coupon offer nor Free Adjustable Base offer. Other exclusions may apply

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to improve people's lives by making better sleep easy™. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,100+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy Posturepedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Purple®, Nectar®, Dreamcloud PressureSmart™, Kingsdown®, Beautyrest®, Serta®, Sleepy's® and tulo®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night, and with this partnership we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://mattressfirm.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm