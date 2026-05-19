Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Teams Up with Mattress Firm on Beauty Sleep Edit

New Curated Sleep & Beauty Collaboration Highlights A Well-Known Truth: When You Sleep Better, You Look and Feel Better.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is teaming up with legendary celebrity makeup artist Sir John to launch the Beauty Sleep Edit, a curated collection combining Sir John's beauty-and-wellness philosophy with Mattress Firm's expertise in restorative sleep, encouraging people to treat bedtime not as an afterthought, but as an essential pillar of their overall wellness routine.

The connection between better rest and looking and feeling your best is undeniable for many people. According to recent research commissioned by Mattress Firm, 69% of people agree they look their best when they get good sleep, and it goes beyond appearance. While many notice visible signs when they have not slept enough, including dark circles under their eyes (38%), feeling like they look older (31%) or puffiness and bloating (31%), the biggest impact people report is emotional: nearly half (48%) say they feel moody and irritable.

"Sleep is an underrated part of beauty. It's the foundation that happens before the 'foundation' ever touches the skin," said Sir John. "Sleep is regeneration. It's when your body restores, your skin repairs and your mind resets. It's also one of the only uninterrupted moments you have with yourself. It's not just a necessity — it's a ritual of renewal."

Sir John's philosophy shaped the products included in the edit, which is organized around the layers of a better night's sleep.

The Foundation includes supportive mattresses that contour to the body and an adjustable base designed for more personalized comfort. Products include:

Cooling Layers focus on breathable comfort, from cooling pillows to a mattress protector as essential as SPF. Products include:

The Finishing Touches bring in soft, skin- and hair-friendly materials, from silk to breathable bamboo that looks as good as it feels. Products include:

"We spend so much time chasing glow-up products, but the real reset starts with sleep," said Megan Anderson, director of merchandising at Mattress Firm. "Finding the beauty products and routines that work best for you can make all the difference in how you look and feel. The same is true for sleep. When you have a mattress that works for you and a consistent nighttime routine, it shows up in how you feel, rest and reset, helping you wake up restored and confident night after night."

Learn more and see the full collection at http://mattressfirm.com/beauty-sleep.

About the Mattress Firm Sleep Study by Talker Research

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Mattress Firm and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2026. To view the complete methodology as part of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Transparency Initiative, please visit the Talker Research Process and Methodology page.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, offering a seamless omni-channel shopping experience, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to improve people's lives by making better sleep easy™. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,100+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy Posturepedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Purple®, Nectar®, Dreamcloud PressureSmart™, Kingsdown®, Beautyrest®, Serta®, Sleepy's® and tulo®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night, and with this partnership we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://mattressfirm.com.

SOURCE Mattress Firm