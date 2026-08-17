Maven Clinic Launches Onward, an Industry Summit for the Leaders Shaping the Future of Women's and Family Health

Olivia Munn joins Fortune 500 employers, health plans, clinicians, and healthcare innovators for Maven's inaugural annual gathering on the future of women's and family health

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families, today announced Onward, its inaugural annual industry summit, taking place September 30 in New York City. Designed for benefits leaders, health plan executives, clinicians, and healthcare innovators, Onward will convene the organizations and individuals shaping the future of women's and family health at a moment of extraordinary change across healthcare.

As employers contend with the highest projected healthcare cost increases in more than 15 years, women's and family health has become one of the fastest-evolving areas of benefits strategy. Employers and health plans are navigating a wave of change spanning evolving fertility policy and IVF coverage laws, advances in prenatal genomics, more uncertain maternity reimbursement models hitting the industry in 2027, AI-enabled care, GLP-1s, and rising demand for measurable clinical outcomes. Onward was created as a forum for leaders across the healthcare ecosystem to share what is working today—and to define what comes next.

The summit will bring together employer leaders from Bank of America and Pinterest; innovative partners including Mirvie, Color Health, and Juniper Genomics; alongside Maven executives, clinical experts, and Maven members, whose experiences keep these conversations grounded in the realities of care.

Actress, mother, and breast cancer advocate Olivia Munn will headline the event. Following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2023—which was identified after her physician calculated her lifetime cancer risk beyond routine screening—she has become a prominent voice for early detection and risk assessment. She was recently named to TIME's 2025 Women of the Year and TIME's 2024 100 Most Influential People in Health.

"The hardest problems in women's and family health don't get solved in silos," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "They get solved when the people building, buying, and delivering care are in the same room. We're honored to be joined by leaders from across the healthcare industry, from benefits leaders to payers to innovators, who understand the urgency of this moment as deeply as we do."

Sessions will explore the trends expected to define benefits strategy over the coming decade, including:

The future of fertility benefits amid evolving IVF legislation

Maternity reimbursement, payment innovation, and strategies to reduce high-risk pregnancy costs

AI's growing role in care delivery and member engagement

GLP-1s, hormone care, menopause, and the next generation of women's metabolic health

Advances in prenatal genomics and personalized medicine

Measuring clinical outcomes and ROI in women's and family health

Onward builds on more than a decade of Maven partnering with employers and health plans to improve outcomes across women's and family health. Today, Maven supports more than 2,300 employers and health plans, including Amazon, Microsoft, and AT&T, serving more than 28 million covered lives worldwide.

To request an invitation if you are a Maven client or looking at bringing on Maven as a benefit, visit events.mavenclinic.com/onward2026.

About Maven Clinic

Maven Clinic is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Through Maven Enterprise, the company partners with more than 2,300 employers and health plans to provide end-to-end women's and family health programs spanning fertility and family building, maternity and newborn care, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause and midlife — improving clinical outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and expanding equitable access to high-quality care at scale. Through its consumer platform, Maven provides direct access to virtual care across 30+ specialties, as well as dedicated hormone and GLP-1 care programs purpose-built for women.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven Clinic has raised more than $425 million from leading healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Learn more at mavenclinic.com.

SOURCE Maven Clinic