MAVRIX INSURANCE SERVICES INTRODUCES MILLIE: A PROPRIETARY AI-ENABLED PLATFORM BUILT INTO THE BROKERAGE

Agentic AI Platform Built Around the Agent, Not the Task

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrix Insurance Services, a centralized brokerage model born out of the Heffernan Group, today announced the launch of Millie, a proprietary platform that functions as both an AI agent and the AI infrastructure layer for agents, insureds, and service teams.

Millie serves two functions, both built around workflows unique to Mavrix's centralized brokerage model. For agents and service teams, Millie works through intake, quote-to-bind, and servicing, recognizing what each stage needs and acting on it. Agents spend less time on administrative handoffs and more time in front of clients, growing their books of business. For insureds, Millie is a fast, guided way to start a personal or commercial insurance quote, with a self-service portal for managing the policy afterward.

Most AI tools for insurance handle isolated tasks: a recommendation, an answer, one automated step. Millie, by contrast, executes work across interconnected workflows.

"Unlike other AI-enabled insurance technologies, Millie is built as agentic AI from the outset, not retrofitted onto an existing tool set," says Mavrix CEO Leticia Treviño. "We structured Millie around how agents, insureds, and service teams work together. Good service is what keeps an agent's book of business growing, and Millie exists to make sure that service happens without pulling agents away from their clients."

Service teams handle dozens of small administrative tasks a day: policy changes, renewal prep, follow-ups. Most AI tools chip away at that work one task at a time. Millie is built to execute across the full range of servicing and administrative work at once, so the time saved compounds instead of trickling in.

Millie's scope is deliberately bounded and does not extend to underwriting or claims decisions, which remain with licensed agents and carriers. Millie's role is coordinating the servicing, communication, and administrative work around those decisions, not replacing the judgment behind them.

"Millie works with our service teams, not around them," says Toni Francis, VP of Operations at Mavrix. "When service teams have the support to do their job well, agents feel it first: fewer gaps, faster turnarounds, more time back for the relationships that grow their business. That's exactly what Millie is built to protect."

Millie was built in partnership with Crux, an AI development firm. Crux engineered the AI architecture, working with Mavrix's operations leaders to shape Millie's requirements.

Mavrix CEO Leticia Treviño led Millie's development, bringing nearly 30 years of executive leadership across carriers, brokerages, TPAs, and Insurtech firms. Before becoming CEO of Mavrix, she served as COO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, overseeing systems, compliance, and analytics. Treviño directs Mavrix's infrastructure and growth strategy with direct operations and technology expertise, and grounds Millie's design in operating discipline.

According to Treviño, "The next era of insurance technology won't be defined by how fast AI can quote or respond. It will be defined by how well it understands the relationships an insurance business runs on. That's our vision for Millie, and we trusted Crux's AI expertise to bring it to life." To learn more about Millie, visit mavrixins.com/for-agents/technology

About Mavrix Insurance Services

Mavrix Insurance Services is a centralized insurance brokerage designed to eliminate operational friction for independent agents. By absorbing account servicing, carrier management, and administrative infrastructure, Mavrix enables agents to focus on selling and client relationships across personal insurance, commercial insurance, and employee benefits. Born out of the Heffernan Group, a national brokerage with nearly four decades of carrier relationships and proven infrastructure, Mavrix operates independently while delivering enterprise-grade operational support. For more information, visit mavrixins.com.

SOURCE Mavrix Insurance Services