Mavrix Insurance Services Launches to Eliminate Servicing Burden for Independent Agents

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrix Insurance Services today launched a centralized insurance brokerage model designed to eliminate the operational and servicing demands that prevent independent agents from scaling. The model removes the need for agents to manage carrier appointments, account servicing, compliance oversight, and back-office infrastructure, allowing them to focus exclusively on selling and client relationships.

Independent agents increasingly spend more time on servicing and administrative tasks than on selling. Mavrix was created to reverse that equation by absorbing those functions through a full-service brokerage model that centralizes operations while preserving agent independence.

Born out of the Heffernan Group, Mavrix leverages nearly 40 years of proven brokerage infrastructure and carrier relationships. The model operates independently while benefiting from Heffernan's established carrier relationships and proven infrastructure, giving agents enterprise-grade support.

Unlike traditional agency networks, captive, or franchise models, Mavrix does not add distribution layers or require agents to build operational infrastructure. Instead, the model centralizes carrier appointments, policy administration, renewal processing, and regulatory compliance, allowing agents to operate as independent sellers rather than service managers.

"Independent agents know how to sell, but the structure they operate within forces them to spend the majority of their time on tasks that don't grow their book of business," said Leticia Trevino, Chief Executive Officer of Mavrix Insurance Services. "Mavrix exists to eliminate that friction. We absorb the servicing, compliance, and operational infrastructure so agents can focus on what they do best: selling insurance."

The Mavrix model provides:

Centralized account servicing and policy administration across personal, commercial, and employee benefits lines

Carrier appointment management and access to national carriers

Technology infrastructure, CRM systems, and workflow automation

Mavrix is currently operational and supporting independent agents nationwide. The company plans to expand carrier partnerships and technology integrations throughout 2026 while maintaining its focus on reducing operational complexity for high-performing agents.

About Mavrix Insurance Services

Mavrix Insurance Services is a centralized insurance brokerage designed to eliminate operational friction for independent agents. By absorbing account servicing, carrier management, compliance oversight, and administrative infrastructure, Mavrix enables agents to focus on selling and client relationships across personal insurance, commercial insurance, and employee benefits. Born out of the Heffernan Group, a national brokerage with nearly four decades of carrier relationships and proven infrastructure, Mavrix operates independently while delivering enterprise-grade operational support. For more information, visit mavrixins.com.

