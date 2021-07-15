Max Pawn's Michael Mack Wins Pawnbroker of the Year from National Pawnbrokers Association

FORT WORTH, TEXAS and LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas' world famous luxury reseller, Max Pawn, is proud to announce that owner Michael Mack has been recognized as Pawn Broker of the Year by the National Pawnbrokers Association, as reported by Authentic PR.

The award-winning shop owner and noted Las Vegas philanthropist earned the accolade through demonstrated exceptional success in business and within the local community. Mack continues to make significant contributions to the pawn industry, as well as the Las Vegas community through partnerships with Monday's Dark, The Center, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, and even a Christmas tree giveaway to first responders.

"Winning Pawn Broker of the Year is a huge honor and something I'm proud to bring home to Max Pawn," say Max Pawn owner Michael Mack. "My team and I work every day to make an impact on our community, and to change the perception of the pawn industry – it's great to see that work recognized."

Mack has continued to lead the pawn industry through his charitable initiatives and creative marketing and community support. Mack and team launched virtual shopping through Facebook and Instagram lives in 2020, Curbside Couture for contact-less shopping during the pandemic, zero interest loans for those affected by COVID-19, and created gun safety videos as interest in firearms grew in 2020.

Max Pawn continues to be recognized as an industry leader. Earning Top Shop from Pawn Leaders Magazine and Best of Las Vegas from Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2020, the shop's focus on fair dealings, ethical practices, community support, and customer service has cemented the brand as a Las Vegas landmark.

About Max Pawn: Founded on the principles of honesty, good value and great customer service, Las Vegas' Max Pawn is the city's go-to consignment and reseller. Specializing in luxury goods, this modern store sells, loans, trades and consigns fine jewelry, fine Swiss watches, designer handbags and other high-end valuables. Led by fourth- generation pawn broker Michael Mack, Max Pawn offers an award-winning experience to every customer. Follow Max Pawn on Facebook and Instagram for merchandise and event updates. Visit Max Pawn at 6040 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada.

