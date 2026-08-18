Maxis Advisors Celebrates 30 Years of Guiding Business Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before reshoring, AI infrastructure, and supply chain resilience reshaped corporate investment strategies, companies were asking a simpler question: Where can we operate most efficiently? Today, the answer requires balancing incentives, workforce availability, logistics, energy capacity, geopolitical risk, and long-term business strategy. As companies rethink where they invest and grow, Maxis Advisors is celebrating 30 years of helping clients make those decisions with confidence.

Founded in 1996 by President Patric Zimmer, Maxis Advisors advises companies on site selection, economic development strategy, and incentive negotiations across North America and, through trusted partners, around the world. What began as a small advisory practice has grown into a multidisciplinary team of more than a dozen economic development, incentives, and location strategy professionals. Over three decades, the firm has supported projects in 37+ industries representing more than $16 billion in capital investment, secured more than $2.5 billion in negotiated incentives, and helped create more than 30,000 jobs across 45 states and U.S. territories.

Since becoming part of Foundry Commercial in 2021, Maxis has paired its specialized expertise with Foundry's integrated platform of brokerage, development, investment management, and property services, providing clients with a comprehensive approach to corporate location strategy.

"The economic development landscape has changed dramatically over the last 30 years," said Zimmer. "What was once largely about labor, transportation access, and available sites has become a sophisticated process involving workforce analytics, supply chains, infrastructure, incentives, and long-term business strategy. Through all that change, one thing has remained constant: this is still a relationship business. Success comes from understanding our clients' goals and working alongside communities to create outcomes that benefit everyone involved."

Jessica D'Annunzio, Executive Vice President of Maxis Advisors, who leads the firm's day-to-day operations and growth strategy, said its continued success reflects a willingness to evolve alongside clients and the industry.

"While technology and artificial intelligence have transformed how companies evaluate locations, clients still rely on experienced advisors to interpret the data, navigate complexity, and build the relationships that make projects successful," said D'Annunzio. "We've intentionally grown our team and expanded our capabilities so we can continue delivering strategic guidance in an increasingly competitive global marketplace."

Today, Maxis supports corporate location decisions around the globe, helping projects create jobs, strengthen local economies, and attract private investment. Its work reflects the increasingly global nature of corporate investment and the growing complexity of economic development. For more information, visit maxisadvisors.com.

About Maxis Advisors:

Maxis Advisors – a Foundry Commercial company – is a leading site selection and incentives advisory firm that helps companies maximize the return on capital investment and job-creating projects. Founded in 1996, the firm provides site selection, incentive negotiation, labor analysis, real estate advisory, and compliance services for clients across North America, helping organizations make informed location decisions and achieve long-term business success.

SOURCE Foundry Commercial