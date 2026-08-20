MaxQ Medical Raises $31.5 Million Series A, Backed by Olympus, to Advance its Prostate Care Platform

Financing supports first spinout of Orchard Ultrasound Innovation as MaxQ Medical advances its transurethral imaging and therapy system for BPH and prostate cancer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxQ Medical, Inc., a private health-tech company developing an all-in-one transurethral imaging and therapy system for prostate care, today announced the closing of a $31.5 million Series A financing. The round was led by Atlantic Blue Ventures, S3 Ventures, and Olympus Innovation Ventures with strong participation from our existing investor, Hillside Capital. Funds will be used to grow the team and advance the company's clinical program.

"Men with prostate disease have had to choose between treatments that don't do enough and treatments that come with consequential tradeoffs and side-effects. The MaxQ system is designed to offer the durability of gold standard resective therapies with side-effects more comparable to tMIS solutions," said Amir Tehrani, CEO of MaxQ Medical. "I want to thank our investors for their support, our exceptional team for their dedication, and Amir Abolfathi, our executive chairman, co-leading this financing effort with me. This funding lets us continue the clinical evaluations already underway and move closer to giving physicians and their patients a better option."

MaxQ Medical is developing a platform technology that combines advanced imaging with tissue-selective therapy in a single transurethral procedure, giving urologists full visibility inside the prostate and the ability to treat what they see, without the anatomic limitations of approaches that work from outside of the prostate. The design is intended to preserve the urethra and minimize side effects such as injury, swelling and bleeding, and impact on sexual functions which remain common concerns with current treatment options. The company's first indication is benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), with plans to expand into focal therapy for prostate cancer and, longer term, into broader prostate diagnostics including biopsy and tumor mapping.

"Our work in semiconductor ultrasound has spanned decades, and this is the first time we've taken that foundation and built a complete imaging and therapy system around it," said Professor Pierre Khuri-Yakub, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Orchard Ultrasound Innovation and Professor Emeritus of Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. "MaxQ is our first spinout company, and I'm proud of how far the team has taken this technology, from an idea in the lab to a platform that's ready to change how we care for men with prostate disease. I look forward to seeing it reach the patients who need it most."

"There's a strong need in urology for technology that allows physicians to see and treat the prostate in one setting, and we're encouraged by MaxQ's vision for treating prostate disease," said Gabriela Kaynor, Chair of Olympus Innovation Ventures. "We're excited to see the field develop novel technologies that can help shape and revolutionize the future of endoscopy-enabled care."

About MaxQ Medical

MaxQ Medical, Inc. is a health-tech company based in Sunnyvale, California developing a fully automated, urethra-preserving, outpatient ultrasound imaging and targeted therapy system for prostate care. The platform is designed to give urologists complete visibility of the prostate and the ability to deliver individualized treatment in a single procedure, starting with BPH and expanding into prostate cancer focal therapy and prostate diagnostics. The MaxQ System is investigational and is not currently available for commercial use in the United States. For more information visit maxqmedical.com.

About Orchard Ultrasound Innovation

Orchard Ultrasound Innovation is a Sunnyvale, California-based company founded to commercialize breakthrough ultrasound technology developed out of Stanford University. Orchard's work builds on decades of research in semiconductor ultrasound, led by co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Professor Pierre Khuri-Yakub, inventor of the Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducer (CMUT). The company develops and spins out ultrasound-based technology across medical and commercial applications, with MaxQ Medical as its first spinout company. For more information, visit orchardultrasound.com.

About S3 Ventures

Founded in 2005, S3 Ventures is the largest and longest-serving venture capital firm born in Texas and investing nationwide. Backed by a philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation, we empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Software and Healthcare Technology. With over $1B in assets under management, we lead Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds—with initial investments ranging from $500K to $15M and the capacity to invest $25M over the life of a company. Learn more at www.s3vc.com.

SOURCE MaxQ Medical, Inc