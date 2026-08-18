Maya Kaimal's New Line Brings Chinese Indian Cuisine to American Kitchens

India's Most Beloved Fusion Cuisine is now available at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market

RHINEBECK, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Kaimal, a pioneer in making quality Indian food accessible to Americans, is launching the first-ever widely-available Chinese Indian line. With seven products including Fried Rice, Noodles and Stir-Fry Sauces, the brand is introducing one of India's most popular culinary traditions to American homes for the first time.

Maya Kaimal's Pineapple and Toasted Garlic Fried Rice, Hakka and Sweet Chili Crisp Noodles and Soy Ginger, Hot Garlic and Honey Chili Stir-Fry Sauces

Born from the Chinese immigrant community that settled in Kolkata in the 19th century, Indo-Chinese cuisine has been a fixture of Indian street carts, restaurants and home kitchens for generations. The line brings together the bold aromatics of Indian cooking, like ginger, garlic and green chili, with the soy-forward, wok-inspired flavors of Chinese tradition, delivering the layered, satisfying taste of dishes like Hakka noodles and garlic fried rice.

"Chinese Indian food has been part of everyday life in India for generations and a huge source of joy for me, with these beautiful flavors that feel so distinct yet so familiar," said founder Maya Kaimal. "I can't wait for American home cooks to experience that same thrill of bold, craveable food, but in minutes."

From fully ready-to-eat fried rice and noodles to stir-fries that can be customized to any protein, the line is designed to bring complex, restaurant-caliber Chinese Indian flavor to any weeknight meal in minutes. The launch builds on a tradition the brand established with its Indian Style Chili Crisp, which fused the Indian tarka technique with Chinese chili crisp traditions under its "East Meets East" philosophy.

As with all Maya Kaimal products, the line is crafted with clean, carefully sourced Non-GMO certified ingredients free from preservatives and artificial flavors.

Marking the first mass-market Chinese Indian line available in the U.S., Maya Kaimal's Pineapple and Toasted Garlic Fried Rice and Hakka and Sweet Chili Crisp Noodles are available now at Whole Foods Market nationwide. Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide carries the fried rices and the Soy Ginger, Hot Garlic and Honey Chili Stir-Fry Sauces.

About Maya Kaimal Foods

Maya Kaimal Foods is a beloved kitchen-crafted food brand, known for bringing bold authentic Indian flavors to the table without the hassle. Ranked No. 1 in the category, Maya Kaimal simmer sauces paved the way for a growing line of products that now spans Indian staples and bold cross-cultural innovations, including the brand's Indian Style Chili Crisp and its new Chinese Indian line. Founded in 2003 by Saveur magazine alum and Julia Child Award-winning cookbook author Maya Kaimal, the brand provides accessible, flavor-packed Indian cuisine at home, with clean, carefully sourced ingredients that capture the complex flavors of India with modern simplicity.

Find Maya Kaimal Foods at natural, specialty, and conventional stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Amazon, Costco, Sprouts, and more. For more information, visit www.mayakaimal.com or follow Maya Kaimal Foods on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

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SOURCE Maya Kaimal Foods