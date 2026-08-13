Maynard Nexsen Named Among Construction Executive's Top 50 Construction Law Firms

Construction practice recognized among the nation's leading construction law teams

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynard Nexsen is proud to announce that its Construction Practice Group has been recognized in Construction Executive's 2026 Top 50 Construction Law Firms™ ranking. The annual list recognizes leading law firms serving the construction industry and is based on a comprehensive survey of U.S. construction law practices.

"This recognition illustrates the strength of our fully integrated construction team and the confidence our clients place in us," said Jeff Grantham, CEO of Maynard Nexsen. "We are proud of our attorneys and the practical, business-focused solutions they provide to clients."

The Construction Executive ranking is determined through an evaluation of several factors, including construction practice revenue, number of construction attorneys, percentage of firm revenue derived from construction work, geographic reach, longevity of the practice, and the number of construction industry clients served. More than 600 U.S. law firms were invited to participate in the survey.

Maynard Nexsen's Construction Practice Group represents owners, developers, design professionals, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and other industry participants on projects throughout the United States. The team advises clients across the full lifecycle of construction projects, including procurement, contracting, project delivery, risk management, dispute avoidance, claims resolution, arbitration, and litigation.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Construction Executive among the nation's leading construction law firms," said Harper Heckman, Chair of Maynard Nexsen's Construction Practice Group. "This distinction reflects the depth of talent across our construction team, our commitment to delivering practical and strategic counsel, and the trust our clients place in us every day. As the construction industry continues to evolve, we understand the business and remain focused on helping clients navigate their complex challenges."

The practice has earned numerous national recognitions, including rankings from Chambers USA and Best Lawyers, reflecting the breadth of its experience and reputation within the industry.

About Maynard Nexsen

Maynard Nexsen is a nationally ranked, full-service law firm with more than 600 attorneys nationwide, representing public and private clients across diverse industries. The firm delivers innovative, high-quality legal solutions to support client success across the United States.

About Construction Executive

Construction Executive is a leading trade publication serving the business of construction. Its annual Top 50 Construction Law Firms™ ranking highlights law firms that demonstrate significant experience, growth, and service to the construction industry.

CONTACT:

Tina Emerson

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SOURCE Maynard Nexsen