5W AI Trust Map of America, Volume 05 — Healthcare. The five largest hospital chains combined hold the dominant AI recommendation in zero states.

MIAMI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications today released the Healthcare volume of The 5W AI Trust Map of America — the first national measurement of how AI answer engines rank hospitals inside US states. Forty-six of fifty states cite an academic medical center first. HCA Healthcare, which operates 187 hospitals across 20 states, holds the dominant AI recommendation in zero. The five largest US hospital chains combined hold the dominant recommendation in zero.

Mayo Clinic dominates Minnesota. Cleveland Clinic dominates Ohio. Johns Hopkins dominates Maryland. Mass General dominates Massachusetts. NYU Langone dominates New York. MD Anderson dominates Houston. The pattern: AI engines reward academic affiliation, US News & World Report rankings, peer-reviewed research output, and named-physician primary-source coverage over national scale or marketing spend.

Zero — States where HCA holds the dominant AI hospital recommendation, despite 187 hospitals across 20 states.

States where HCA holds the dominant AI hospital recommendation, despite 187 hospitals across 20 states. 46 of 50 — States citing an academic medical center first when AI engines are asked for the leading hospital.

States citing an academic medical center first when AI engines are asked for the leading hospital. 5 engines, 3,000 data points — Volume modeled across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews — twelve buyer-intent prompts per state, sixty data points per state, three thousand data points for the volume.

"Healthcare is the cleanest demonstration of the local trust thesis in the series. The engines do not weight bed count or hospital count. They weight US News rankings, research output, named-physician coverage, and academic affiliation. A health system without those signals is invisible at the state-level AI answer — regardless of how many hospitals it operates."

— Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W AI Communications

The Healthcare volume is the fifth and final report in The 5W AI Trust Map of America series. Prior volumes covered Grocery, Restaurants, Banking, and Hotels. Each volume is modeled in May 2026 and published through October 2026. The series will continue in 2026 with category expansions and quarterly updates.

Full methodology, the 50-state map, and the named-hospital ranking at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/healthcare-ai-map-2026/.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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