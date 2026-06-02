Mayo Clinic and Microsoft collaborate to develop a frontier AI model for healthcare

Collaboration aims to expand access to Mayo Clinic's trusted healthcare expertise and improve patient and clinician experiences

ROCHESTER, Minn., and REDMOND, Wash., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic and Microsoft today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy a frontier AI model designed specifically for healthcare, making Mayo Clinic's knowledge, expertise and integrated model of care available to more people when and where they need it.

The collaboration combines Mayo Clinic's global healthcare expertise, de-identified clinical health data and longitudinal insights with Microsoft's advanced AI, cloud, engineering and superintelligence capabilities. Together, the organizations are developing a frontier AI model capable of supporting the broadest scope of clinical reasoning and healthcare use cases.

The model is designed to synthesize diverse clinical data to support earlier diagnoses, more personalized treatment decisions and better patient outcomes. By expanding access to actionable insights and supporting care teams in complex decision-making, the collaboration aims to address some of healthcare's most challenging problems.

The frontier AI model will be owned by Mayo Clinic, reinforcing Mayo's long-standing commitment to patient trust, clinical rigor, safety and responsible stewardship of clinical data and AI. Microsoft plans to make the model available through Azure Foundry APIs, enabling organizations worldwide to access advanced healthcare AI capabilities designed to better support patients, clinicians and consumers.

"Mayo Clinic is committed to putting patients first, and we have long believed AI can help transform healthcare. Seven years ago, we launched Mayo Clinic Platform to move healthcare from a pipeline to a platform model through a safe, trusted, patient-centric de-identified data foundation designed to accelerate innovation, breakthroughs, and cures," said Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "Now, by combining our clinical expertise and data foundation with Microsoft's engineering and AI capabilities, we are once again building something new in healthcare and bringing more of Mayo Clinic to more patients."

Unlike general-purpose AI models, healthcare AI requires deep clinical context, longitudinal understanding, rigorous governance, and real-world validation. The model is being purpose-built for healthcare and initially deployed within Mayo Clinic's trusted clinical environment, where it can be continuously tested, refined and improved through real-world use.

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, said: "Frontier medical intelligence is around the corner. This is the best collaboration imaginable to help us accelerate towards that future. Mayo has unparalleled clinical expertise, de-identified clinical health data and longitudinal medical insights, and we're thrilled to partner with their world class physicians to build a state-of-the-art foundation model for healthcare."

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Mayo Clinic