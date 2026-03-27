Mayo Clinic receives $75 million gift from Grainger family to transform healthcare logistics

ROCHESTER, Minn., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic announces a gift of $75 million from the Thomas and Elizabeth Grainger family to support Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester, Mayo Clinic's $5 billion investment in its Rochester campus to transform healthcare through integrated digital and physical spaces.

In recognition of this generous gift, Mayo Clinic will name the Grainger Building, a state-of-the-art logistics facility that will seamlessly deliver essential resources to care teams in the new clinical buildings planned as part of Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester. Scheduled to open in 2028, the Grainger Building will serve as a nucleus of supply and automation orchestration for these new clinical spaces, helping to advance patient care, ensure discovery and healing continue uninterrupted, and support new innovations and cures.

The Graingers' transformative support builds upon the family's long-standing relationship with Mayo Clinic, which spans four generations of personal care experiences and generous philanthropic partnership.

"We feel privileged and proud to team with an organization that not only has comprehensively delivered the best healthcare on the planet for more than 160 years but is now positioned better than ever to do more of what they do, even faster and even better," Thomas Grainger says.

Through integrated digital and physical technologies, the Grainger Building will support a new model for continuous, patient-centered care at Mayo Clinic. It will use intelligent storage systems and AI-driven forecasting to automatically restock supplies at Mayo Clinic in Rochester's new downtown campus, maximizing space for patient care and staff amenities. Autonomous mobile robots from the Grainger Building will also service the new clinical buildings via a 900-foot underground tunnel. With these and other novel technologies, Mayo Clinic's new facilities will become members of the care team by streamlining tasks and freeing staff to focus their expertise on caring for their patients.

"The Graingers have been extraordinary partners in shaping the future of healthcare," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "This innovative logistics facility is foundational to our Bold. Forward. strategy and establishes a new global standard in healthcare logistics that will redefine how care is delivered."

The Grainger family's past philanthropic support for Mayo Clinic has accelerated innovations in precision psychiatry, bipolar disorder research, the Center for Digital Health, and urology research and education. Mayo Clinic recognizes the Thomas and Elizabeth Grainger family as a Philanthropic Partner, its highest level of distinction for benefactors.

Thomas' grandfather, William Grainger, founded the industrial supply company W.W. Grainger, Inc. in 1927. His father, David, served the company as CEO and as a director for more than 50 years. David Grainger and his wife, Juli, are also recognized by Mayo Clinic as Philanthropic Partners through the Grainger Foundation.

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SOURCE Mayo Clinic