Maytag Launches Annual May is Maytag Month Sale

Handle whatever comes next with BIG savings on all major Maytag® appliances, May 1 - May 31

May is Maytag Month promotion runs from May 1-31, 2026

Consumers can receive up to a $100 bonus**, purchasing two select laundry appliances** on Maytag.com and at participating Maytag brand retailers***

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households prioritize affordability, durability and practical solutions that simplify daily routines,* Maytag brand is proud to kick off May is Maytag Month, its biggest appliance sale of the year**. The promotion helps American families invest in reliable appliances that tackle real-world challenges. From May 1-31, shoppers can save big on all major Maytag® appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, microwaves and more, plus earn up to a $100 bonus*** with the purchase of two select laundry appliances.

"Save big during May is Maytag Month, now through May 31."

Meeting Consumers Where They Are

A recent Mintel report reveals modern households are making intentional choices about their appliances. With 38% of U.S. adults cooking at home more often than a year ago, consumers are seeking dependable kitchen appliances that support their daily routines. For laundry appliances, 45% of consumers prioritize ease of use and operation,* and Maytag delivers with products that eliminate steps and tackle laundry's toughest messes.

"We understand that families today are looking for great value, not just a great price," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Integrated Marketing Director. "May is Maytag Month underscores our commitment to helping households invest in appliances built to last, without the premium price tag."

Durability, Affordability, and Powerful Real-Life Performance

As households increasingly view appliances as long-term investments, Maytag brand's dedication to reliability and durability has never been more relevant. With affordability remaining a consumer priority, the May is Maytag Month promotion is meant to deliver savings on all major Maytag appliances.

From the Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System that tackles pet hair, odors and tough stains, to high-performance dishwashers and refrigerators engineered for everyday demands, Maytag® appliances are built to protect household investments and extend product longevity.

May is Maytag Month (May 1-31) Includes:

Up to a $100 bonus, available via prepaid card by mail or instant rebate, when you buy 2 select laundry appliances***

Major savings on all major Maytag® appliances during the month of May on Maytag.com and at participating Maytag brand retailers**

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag brand has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag brand introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

* Source: Mintel Major Household Appliances Report, February 2026 ** Offer valid 5/1/26-5/31/26. Biggest sale based on total SKUs offered. See store for pricing and offer details. Advertised savings on all major Maytag® appliances through Maytag.com and participating retailers. Prices may vary. Additional terms and conditions apply. ®/™© 2026 Maytag. All rights reserved. *** Via prepaid card by mail or instant rebate.

SOURCE Maytag