MAYTAG® AND CHRISTEN HARPER GOFF LAUNCH SWEEPSTAKES TO WIN PET PRO TOP LOAD LAUNDRY SYSTEM

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Maytag brand announced a chance to win the ultimate washer and dryer set. The sweepstakes, live now on Instagram, highlights the Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System. The sweepstakes honors the expansion of its award-winning Maytag® Pet Pro System and pet adoption partnership with pet enthusiast and new mom, Christen Harper Goff.

The sweepstakes will run December 11, 2025 through January 1, 2026. Enter for a chance to win by following @maytag on Instagram, liking the post and leaving a comment. Fans can also tag a friend for a bonus entry. The selected winners will receive a new Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System, along with complimentary delivery and installation services.

To celebrate the Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System and kick off the sweepstakes, Maytag brand hosted a "Tail"gate experience in Detroit, Michigan with Christen Harper Goff. Attendees had the chance to experience the Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System, meet adoptable pets from Michigan Humane and hear from Harper Goff on how she tackles her laundry's toughest messes.

"I'm so excited to partner with a brand that loves pets as much as I do and love that Maytag® listens to real pet parents to design products that are thoughtful, effective, and easy to use," said Christen Harper Goff. "As a pet parent and new mom I'm always looking for ways to spend less time cleaning and more time with my family."

For more on the sweepstakes and the Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System, available on select Maytag® washers and dryers, consumers are encouraged to visit https://www.maytag.com/services/sweepstakes.html .

NO PURCH.NEC. Legal residents of the contiguous US/DC, 18+ (void in AK, FL, HI, NY, PR & where prohibited). Enter by 12 PM ET on January 1. Subject to full Official Rules. Sponsor: Whirlpool Corporation.

"Our sweepstakes and partnership with Christen Harper Goff underscores our continued commitment to evolving our products to meet the needs of pet parents and families everywhere," said Lindsay Jones, Senior Manager, PR Brand Experience at Whirlpool Corporation. "Our latest advancement of Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System delivers enhanced performance and a range of solutions for any pet home, helping consumers tackle all sorts of messes on laundry day including pet hair, odors and tough stains."

Conquer Pet Hair Like A Pro with the Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System

Designed to give you a clean you can see, the Maytag® Pet Pro washer features a built-in Pet Pro Filter to trap and visibly remove pet hair while the Extra Power boosts stain fighting on any wash cycle so you can walk away while stains wash away. Plus, the Deep Fill option delivers more water when you want it, with your choice of deeper water levels, while the built-in water faucet delivers a quick rinse or a long soak leaving clothes ready for the wash cycle*.

In addition, the Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Dryer with Extra Power includes:

Pet Pro Option: Lifts and captures pet hair from clothes on select cycles and traps it in the lint trap

Extra Power: Boosts drying power to get thick fabrics drier the first time**, while Advanced Moisture Sensing helps evenly dry loads

Steam-Enhanced Dryer: Harness the power of steam to help prevent wrinkles and refresh clothes—even on deserted loads.

The Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Laundry System is now available on Maytag.com/pets and in stores.

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag brand has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag brand introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

* Bulky items cycle only available with deepest water level.

**Results may vary based on load size and type.

