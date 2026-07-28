McCormick's Black Currant Celebration Continues with Exclusive Limited-Edition Collaborations Showcasing the Versatility of Its 2026 Flavor of the Year

Starting August 3, McCormick brings this year's "It" berry, Black Currant, to life through collaborations with Prince St. Pizza and Go Greek Yogurt.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick® & Company, the global leader in flavor and the authority behind the industry-guiding Flavor Forecast, is continuing the celebration of its 2026 Flavor of the Year, Black Currant, with a series of exclusive brand collaborations coming soon. McCormick is joining forces with two fan-favorite brands to help consumers experience Black Currant's bold flavor and remarkable versatility in exciting new ways. The first limited-edition collaboration kicks off with Prince St. Pizza, a New York-born pizzeria known for its Sicilian-style square pies, from August 3 to August 31, followed immediately by a second rollout with Go Greek Yogurt, a healthy Mediterranean lifestyle brand that honors traditional Greek recipes with fresh and frozen Greek yogurt, from August 31 to September 28.

Credit McCormick & Co

"For 26 years, the McCormick Flavor Forecast has explored the intersection of food and culture to predict the future of flavor," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at McCormick. "We identified Black Currant as the next big thing in flavor because it is a small-but-mighty berry that is bold, bright, and deliciously versatile. Together with Prince Street Pizza and Go Greek Yogurt, we're bringing Black Currant to life through unexpected, craveable experiences that show why it earned its title as this year's 'it' berry."

McCormick is teaming up with Prince St. Pizza to debut the pizzeria's first-ever nationwide dessert pizza: The Black Currant Big Apple Pie Pizza. Available at all locations throughout August, this exclusive creation is topped with McCormick Black Currant Finishing Sugar and frosting drizzle, perfectly balancing bold berry notes with the classic sweetness of apple pie.

To celebrate black currant's rise as the ultimate "it girl" of the berry world, the brands have tapped social media sensation and long-time fan Hannah Stocking to share the spotlight for this breakout moment at her favorite pizza spot. Consumers can experience the flavor phenomenon in person or order nationwide delivery via Prince St. Pizza's website, UberEats, and Postmates to taste McCormick's 2026 Flavor of the Year.

"This collaboration brought together two brands that share a passion for flavor and creativity," said Lawrence Longo, CEO of Prince St. Pizza. "Partnering with McCormick gave us the opportunity to explore a completely new side of pizza, blending familiar dessert-inspired flavors with the bold, over-the-top approach our guests expect from Prince St. Pizza. The result is a fun, nostalgic offering that's unlike anything we've done before."

Go Greek Yogurt is teaming up with McCormick to celebrate its 2026 Flavor of the Year by introducing a limited-edition Black Currant flavor frozen yogurt, available exclusively until September 28 at participating Go Greek stores nationwide. The collaboration taps into the same bold, dark berry notes McCormick spotlights across its Sweet & Smoky Black Currant Seasoning and Black Currant Finishing Sugar, bringing a trendy berry that many know for its perceived health benefits into a refreshing, creamy format. Made with Go Greek Yogurt's signature high-protein, probiotic-rich base, this new flavor offers a craveable way to experience black currant beyond the spice aisle.

"At Go Greek Yogurt, we are always looking for meaningful ways to bring new experiences to our guests through thoughtful collaborations and exceptional ingredients. Partnering with McCormick to celebrate Black Currant as its Flavor of the Year was a natural fit," said Tanja Subotic, Co-Founder of Go Greek Yogurt. "Black currant's delicious balance of tartness and sweetness pairs beautifully with the rich, creamy tang of authentic Greek yogurt. We are excited to share this limited-edition creation and invite our guests to discover this new flavor!"

McCormick officially crowned Black Currant as the 2026 Flavor of the Year as part of the highly anticipated 2026 Flavor Forecast – an annual global report defining the culinary trends shaping menus and home kitchens for years to come.

Eager to experience the 2026 Flavor of the Year firsthand now? McCormick's Sweet & Smoky Naturally Flavored Black Currant Seasoning and Black Currant Finishing Sugar are available to purchase here as well as recipes featuring these versatile and vibrant flavors. Fans can also follow along on social media for recipes, flavor inspiration, and more on Instagram @McCormickSpice and TikTok @McCormickSpices.

Media Note: For product and recipe images, click here. Credit to McCormick®.

About the Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For over 130 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what's next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit flavorforecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Prince St.

Founded in 2012 in New York City's Nolita neighborhood, Prince St. Pizza has become a cult-favorite for its Sicilian "SoHo" Squares and original Neapolitan-style pizzas. Rooted in the Morano family's generations-old recipes and the philosophy that "if you can put it on pasta, you can put it on pizza," the brand is known for handcrafted sauces made daily, fresh ingredients and dough perfected through a New York-style water filtration process — all delivering the signature slice shop experience that has expanded from New York to, California, Toronto and beyond, with 20 locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit princestreetpizza.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About Go Greek Yogurt

Founded in 2012 by David Subotic, Tanja Subotic, and Jonathan Williams, Go Greek Yogurt honors traditional Greek recipes and the concept of "meraki" (creating with passion). Go Greek Yogurt is a healthy Mediterranean lifestyle brand that goes beyond food. It celebrates intentional living, nourishing ingredients, and the joy of slowing down. Rooted in Greek tradition, it invites you to reconnect - with your body, your community and your culture - one delicious bite at a time. Go Greek Yogurt offers a variety of flavors and Greek Bowls, designed to be both delicious and nutritious, promoting a balanced and mindful approach to eating. Both the Classic Yogurt and Frozen Yogurt are rich in protein and probiotics, with lower sugars and calories, making it a healthier alternative to other brands.

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SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.