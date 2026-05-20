/C O R R E C T I O N -- McCormick & Company, Inc./

In the news release, FRENCH'S® ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ILLUMINATION'S MINIONS & MONSTERS, UNLEASHING FRENCH'S® GOOMI'S GREEN MUSTARD NATIONWIDE, issued 20-May-2026 by McCormick & Company, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

FRENCH'S® ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ILLUMINATION'S MINIONS & MONSTERS, UNLEASHING FRENCH'S® GOOMI'S GREEN MUSTARD NATIONWIDE

FRENCH'S, THE #1 MUSTARD BRAND IN THE WORLD* INVITES FANS TO "SQUEEZE THE JOY, ENJOY THE MAYHEM" ALL SUMMER LONG WITH LIMITED-EDITION PRODUCTS AND IMMERSIVE FAN MOMENTS

ILLUMINATION'S MINIONS & MONSTERS ARRIVES IN THEATERS JULY 1, 2026

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- French's , the #1 Mustard brand in the World*, is bringing an unexpected twist to summer through a new partnership with Illumination's riotous new comedy Minions & Monsters, arriving in theaters July 1, 2026. The collaboration showcases how entertainment and food collide, bringing joyful and mischievous energy to life through a custom French's and Minions & Monsters animation, two limited-edition French's products with Minions & Monsters packaging, and immersive fan moments.

French’s meets Minions & Monsters (PRNewsfoto/McCormick & Company, Inc.) French’s meets Minions & Monsters Speed Speed

In the campaign's hero animated video, the Minions are hard at work at the French's factory until Goomi – a not-so-massive monster – takes over, turning the brand's Classic Yellow Mustard, green. For a limited time, the famous yellow brand goes green with French's® Goomi's Green Mustard.

The limited-edition lineup includes:

French's® Goomi's Green Mustard: A playful take on the classic yellow mustard fans know and love. Crafted with spirulina, a natural colorant, it delivers the same signature tangy flavor with an unexpected visual twist. Available online now and in select retailers nationwide beginning June 1.

A playful take on the classic yellow mustard fans know and love. Crafted with spirulina, a natural colorant, it delivers the same signature tangy flavor with an unexpected visual twist. French's® Minion Yellow Mustard: Featuring limited-edition film-inspired packaging, this classic condiment captures the rambunctious and comedic spirit of Minions & Monsters . Available online now and in select retailers nationwide beginning June 1.

Featuring limited-edition film-inspired packaging, this classic condiment captures the rambunctious and comedic spirit of . French's® Minions & Monsters Limited-Edition 2-Pack: Includes one bottle of French's® Goomi's Green Mustard and one bottle of French's® Classic Yellow Mustard in exclusive film-inspired packaging. Fans who purchase the 2-pack will also receive a limited-edition mustard bottle topper, as a gift with purchase, inspired by new Minion James. Available exclusively online while supplies last.

The collaboration kicks off today with an immersive launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles. Fans can "push the button" to transform French's Classic Yellow Mustard into Goomi's Green Mustard in real time. The takeover features free hot dogs and pretzel bites topped with French's® Goomi's Green Mustard (limit one per person, starting at 10 a.m. PST, while supplies last), interactive moments, and photo opportunities.

Launching today is a custom French's and Minions and Monsters online experience on Frenchs.com featuring an interactive digital experience inspired by the partnership, including monster-themed recipes and entertaining inspiration.

"French's has always been part of summer's biggest moments, from ballparks to backyard cookouts. Partnering with Illumination's Minions & Monsters reimagines that tradition with a surprisingly colorful and undeniably fun, green twist," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at McCormick & Company, Inc.

Fans are invited to bring a fun twist to summer all season long, from drizzling, dipping and everything in between, and share by tagging @Frenchs on Instagram and TikTok. Minions & Monsters-inspired recipes, entertaining inspiration and more details about the collaboration with Illumination can be found at Frenchs.com.

Media Note: Download high-resolution images here. Credit media assets to The French's Food Company LLC and Universal Studios.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Cooking Ingredients and Meals 2025ed, French's retail value sales, World, 2024 data.

FAQs

What does French's® Goomi's Green Mustard taste like?

It tastes like French's Classic Yellow® Mustard – a trusted taste with a playful color twist. It's the same smooth and tangy mustard made with #1 grade mustard seeds. Does French's® Goomi's Green Mustard contain artificial colors or flavors?

There are no artificial flavors or colorants in French's Classic Yellow® Mustard, French's® Goomi's Green Mustard, or French's® Minion Yellow Mustard, and all are gluten-free. Spirulina is a natural, plant-based colorant.

About French's®

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become an all-American staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit Frenchs.com for more info and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Illumination's Minions & Monsters

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—and Nintendo and Illumination's record-breaking The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as Illumination's Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's library includes five of the top 20 animated films of all time. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso and opened in 2002, The Grove is one of the nation's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove is known for its vibrant pedestrian streetscape, award-winning design and welcoming, park-like setting, successfully marrying hometown charm with high-end shopping. A true "see and be seen" destination, The Grove consistently ranks among the top-performing shopping centers in the country and has been named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles" by TripAdvisor and ranking #2 of Fortune's "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers" in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at www.TheGroveLA.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA.

Media Contacts

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Correction: The paragraph beginning with 'Launching today...' has been updated.

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.