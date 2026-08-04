McDermott and Doosan Enerbility Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Power Generation Opportunities

HOUSTON and CHANGWON, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott and Doosan Enerbility have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore potential strategic collaboration opportunities in the power generation market. The agreement establishes a framework for the companies to jointly evaluate and pursue projects involving gas turbines, generators and related power generation equipment and services.

Under the MOU, McDermott and Doosan Enerbility will explore opportunities to support growing power demand, including through behind-the-meter power generation for data centers, while evaluating innovative delivery approaches that enhance competitiveness through greater efficiency, faster response times and reduced project risk.

"This MOU reflects McDermott's commitment to collaborating with industry-leading technology providers to deliver integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global energy market," said Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions. "By exploring opportunities with Doosan Enerbility, we can leverage our respective strengths to enhance project execution, improve customer outcomes and create new opportunities for growth."

"We are pleased to establish this framework for collaboration with McDermott," said Jaekap Kim, Doosan Enerbility's Senior Vice President of Power Service Sales & Marketing. "Our combined expertise in power generation technology and project delivery positions us to evaluate opportunities that can bring greater value, efficiency and competitiveness to customers worldwide."

About Doosan Enerbility

Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. is a leading supplier of power generation equipment and related technical solutions. The company provides advanced technologies and services across the power and energy sectors, including gas turbines, steam turbines, generators and related equipment supporting reliable and efficient power generation worldwide.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 30 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd