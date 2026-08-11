McDonald's USA Enters the World of Energy with Red Bull® Dragonberry Energizer

Starting August 17, fans can fuel up with Red Bull and enjoy new flavor additions to McDonald's expanded core drink lineup

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafted sodas and Refreshers kicked off a new era for McDonald's drinks, and fans have been showing them love since day one. Now, we're ready to take their taste buds to new heights. Starting August 17, fans can fuel up with Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer* – marking McDonald's entry into energy drinks.

Starting August 17, fans can fuel up with Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer - marking McDonald's entry into energy drinks. Check out your local McDonald’s to discover other fan favorites like Orange Dream with Fanta® and new reduced sugar crafted sodas featuring Diet Dr Pepper®, Dr Pepper® Zero Sugar and Sprite® Zero Sugar, where available.

Combining Red Bull's signature flavor with blue raspberry syrup and freeze-dried dragonfruit inclusions, Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer is a bold, fruit-forward sip that's as vibrant as it is energizing. And it comes with options. Prefer reduced sugar? Substitute in Red Bull Zero as the base. Want your Red Bull straight up? You can now get an 8.4 oz can at participating McDonald's restaurants.

"We've seen growing enthusiasm for our crafted sodas and refreshers as fans look for more variety and options to fit every occasion," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA. "They loved the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer when we first tested it in the U.S., so we're excited to give fans nationwide the energy they've been craving with Red Bull. And we're just getting started."

More Flavor. More Choice.

Diet Coke® fans, your moment has arrived. Meet the Vanilla Swirl, pairing smooth vanilla flavor with your choice of Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke or Coke® Zero Sugar and topped with creamy cold foam, answering fans' pleas for their go-to beverages to enter the crafted soda world. And the choices don't stop there. Check out your local McDonald's to discover other fan favorites like Orange Dream with Fanta® and new reduced sugar crafted sodas featuring Diet Dr Pepper®, Dr Pepper® Zero Sugar and Sprite® Zero Sugar, where available.

So, whether you're looking for more fuel or more choices, power into a new era of McDonald's drinks with the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer and new flavor additions at participating restaurants, starting August 17.

*Refreshers and Red Bull Energizers contain caffeine

McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's – approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants – are owned and operated by independent franchisees. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

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SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC