McDonald's is giving fans a chance to snag an exclusive Friends & Family pair, only through the McDonald's app

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's has been a longtime fixture in the basketball community and culture, now we're stepping onto the court in a whole new way. Introducing the Nike Book 2 McDonald's, a limited-edition sneaker designed by Devin Booker with nods to his basketball come-up, and his favorite Sedona *turquoise* Arches – with an exclusive pair available only via Nike Book 2 McDonald's Friends & Family sweepstakes in the McDonald's app with purchase of one of the new specialty drinks.

McDonald’s Laces Up with Basketball Star Devin Booker to Debut the Nike Book 2 McDonald’s Sneaker McDonald’s Laces Up with Basketball Star Devin Booker to Debut the Nike Book 2 McDonald’s Sneaker

The sneakers are a continuation of his signature shoe narrative and love for his home-state of Arizona, and trace Booker's basketball journey – being a McDonald's All American alum before becoming an all-star. The colorway takes inspiration from the McDonald's restaurant in Sedona: the only location in the world with turquoise arches, rather than the standard Golden Arches, out of respect to the natural red rock scenery.

The Nike Book 2 McDonald's sneakers take shape in two different colorways:

Limited-edition Friends and Family edition – available via Nike Book 2 McDonald's Friends & Family sweepstakes on the McDonald's App from May 22-28 Fans can enter the sweepstakes by downloading the app, opting into MyMcDonald's Rewards, unlocking the sweepstakes bonus in the Rewards & Deals section, and purchasing one of six new specialty drinks .*

General release – available for purchase on June 2 on Nike.com, at partner shoe retailers and in the Nike App.

"McDonald's has been part of my story long before the league – from being a McDonald's All American alum to giving back through Ronald McDonald House, my roots with the brand run deep," said Booker, five-time All-Star. "My sneakers have always been about honoring the places in Arizona that have shaped me over the years and the Nike Book 2 McDonald's take inspiration from a place I return to every offseason."

The low-profile design features a forefoot Air Zoom unit, Cushlon 3.0 midsole, plush foam sock liner and modernized, molded upper.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled: Nike Book 2 McDonald's Pop Up

To celebrate the national launch of the general release colorway, McDonald's and Nike will give fans an in–person opportunity to purchase a pair ahead of the official release date. Full details of this one–day–only pop–up will be shared across McDonald's, Devin Booker, and Nike social channels in the days leading up to launch.

For more information, visit Nike.com.

*Sweepstakes rules and details on alternative method of entry can be found on www.book2mcdonalds.com. No Purchase Necessary To Enter/Win. A Purchase Will Not Improve Chances Of Winning. Nike Book 2 McDonald's Friends & Family Sweepstakes at McDonald's begins 5/22/26. Ends 5/28/26. 50 US/DC, 18+ only. Must first opt-in to MyMcDonald's Rewards and unlock the Nike Book 2 McDonald's Friends & Family Sweepstakes bonus in the Rewards & Deals section of the McDonald's App; then you will receive one Entry when you use the McDonald's App to purchase any size Dirty Dr Pepper®, Orange Dream, Sprite® Berry Blast, Blackberry Passion Fruit Refresher, Strawberry Watermelon Refresher or Mango Pineapple Refresher, from any participating McDonald's during the Entry Period. Enter without making purchase: mail a postage-paid (not metered) entry to Nike Book 2 McDonald's Friends & Family Sweepstakes at McDonald's, PO Box 2525, Grand Rapids, MN 55745-2525 that must be postmarked by May 28, 2026, and received by June 8, 2026. Include a piece of paper on which is neatly handwritten the Participant's first and last name, complete mailing address, city, state and ZIP and a daytime telephone number. Refer to Official Rules at www.book2mcdonalds.com for eligibility/prizes/odds and details. Limit 1 Entry/day (regardless of method). Void where prohibited. 50 Prizes: ARV: $155/ea. Shoe size not guaranteed. Odds depend on # of eligible Entries received. Sponsor: McDonald's USA, LLC, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607-2101.

McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. For more information, visit http://www.mcdonalds.com/, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

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