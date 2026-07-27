McKinley Irvin Recognized in 2026 Chambers High Net Worth Guide for Family/Matrimonial Law

SEATTLE, Wash., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinley Irvin, the Pacific Northwest's largest family law firm, announced today that it has been ranked Band 1 in the 2026 Chambers High Net Worth Guide for Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth in Washington, marking the firm's ninth consecutive year of inclusion. Partners David Starks and Jennifer Payseno were also individually ranked, Band 1 and Band 2, respectively.

McKinley Irvin

Published annually by Chambers and Partners, the guide identifies the leading advisors to high-net-worth individuals worldwide based on independent research and client and peer interviews. Chambers noted that McKinley Irvin "advises its clients on a broad range of complex family law matters such as divorce, child support, adoption and property division," with one respondent describing the team's work as consistently "high-quality."

"Nine years of recognition by Chambers is a meaningful reflection of the trust our clients and peers place in our team," said Rita Herrera Irvin, founding partner of McKinley Irvin. "High-net-worth divorces carry a level of complexity that requires both legal precision and genuine care for the people involved, and I'm proud of how consistently our attorneys deliver on both."

About McKinley Irvin

McKinley Irvin is one of the largest family law firms in the United States, with a team of more than 100 legal professionals, including over 50 attorneys dedicated exclusively to family law. Since 1991, the firm has represented clients in divorce, child custody, child support, and other family law matters throughout the Pacific Northwest. With offices across Washington and Oregon, McKinley Irvin is recognized for experience in complex cases, outstanding client service, and commitment to protecting what matters most.

Learn more at www.mckinleyirvin.com.

Media Contact: Heidi Sogn, [email protected]

SOURCE McKinley Irvin