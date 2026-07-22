Family Law Attorney Katherine Czubakowski Joins McKinley Irvin's Everett Office

EVERETT, Wash., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinley Irvin is pleased to announce that attorney Katherine Czubakowski has joined the firm's Everett office and will represent clients in the greater Snohomish and King County areas.

Czubakowski represents clients in divorce, child custody, child support, legal separation, domestic violence, LGBT family law, and matters involving unmarried couples.

She also has experience with complex family law issues, including parentage cases, de facto parentage, appeals, and tribal law.

Czubakowski earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Washington School of Law and is a member of the Domestic Relations Attorneys of Washington (DRAW), the King County Bar Association, the Snohomish County Bar Association, and the Washington State Bar Association. She is admitted to practice in the Tulalip Tribal Court.

To learn more about Katherine Czubakowski, read her full profile on the McKinley Irvin site.

About McKinley Irvin

McKinley Irvin is one of the largest family law firms in the United States, with a team of more than 100 legal professionals, including over 50 attorneys dedicated exclusively to family law. Since 1991, we have represented clients in divorce, child custody, child support, and other family law matters throughout the Pacific Northwest. With offices across Washington and Oregon, McKinley Irvin is recognized for our experience in complex cases, outstanding client service, and commitment to protecting what matters most.

Learn more at www.mckinleyirvin.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Sogn

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SOURCE McKinley Irvin