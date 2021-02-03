MD7 Named One of America's Best Places to Work

"We are excited to receive this recognition as it is a testament to the dedication of our team members to one another, to our clients, and to the core values we hold as a firm," said Michael Gianni, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MD7, which was founded in 2003. "When we started MD7, we created six core values to guide the company: integrity, respect for the individual, extreme service, continuous improvement, balanced life, and giving back. Those values have been critical guideposts in our success for the last 18 years as well as during the pandemic, and will continue to steer us as we support mobile network operators around the world."

"As company leaders, our goal is to foster a safe, collaborative, and dynamic culture. However, we are also entrepreneurs, and we thrive on working side-by-side with each member of our team, learning what they are passionate about, and supporting their professional growth," added Tom Leddo, Chief Strategy Officer of MD7. "To be recognized as one the country's best places to work based on direct feedback from our employees is both humbling and uplifting."

Over the past twelve months, MD7 has found numerous ways to maintain and amplify its culture despite the obstacles of a remote workforce spread across the United States and Europe. The Company holds daily, virtual organizational huddles and continues to celebrate employees around the world with its "Good to the Core Award." MD7 has also continued to incorporate employee involvement into its numerous philanthropic endeavors including meal delivery to frontline workers, holiday toy drives, and a voluntary program for employees to collectively donate a percentage of the team's quarterly performance bonus to charity.

About MD7

MD7, LLC is the world's only consultancy dedicated to mobile infrastructure solutions. MD7 provides mobile network operators in more than 20 countries with tailored strategies to build a more connected world. The consultancy offers national MNOs in the U.S. and Europe site acquisition, lease management, data, and processes services. MD7 was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional offices in Ireland, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.md7.com.

